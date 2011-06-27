Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
E-Type Redux
For 30 years, I've always owned a sports car as my primary transport -- because I just really love to drive. The XK8 is really my first sports car (if you can call it that) for grownups. Actually, it's really a GT or a GGT (Greatest Grand Tourer) with the emphasis on the "Gee!" It's kinda like the girl you marry, after you've had a lot of flings. Nothing else comes close to the coupe for poise and polish. It's design is timeless -- like its lineal ancester, the XKE. You don't own this car for the numbers -- you own it for its style. It's incredibly sleek and sexy and just whispers elegance. It's a lady.
Elegance & beauty
Beautiful sleek profile--I love the look and style. Gorgeous wood dash. Fabulous power--gotta watch the speed. Strangers stop and stare and comment that they love my car--me too. Even the 25-26 mpg was a pleasant surprise.
Pax Britannia
British cool and class all rolled into this beautiful aluminium jewel of the crown. Mercedes SL is a good alternative but its interior is too cheap in appearance. Besides, its cheaper SLK version steals the thunder while the Jag XK series exclusivity is assured. There is no mistaking the XK8 as a cheap Jaguar. If anything, the XK8 represents everything that Jaguar stands for. Long live its designer, Sir Ian Callum!
The Bomb
This is my fav. car! I am so glad my dad decided to get this work of art for me! if u are considering getting this car my words to you are wat r u waiting for!?? It makes me feel like i am the happiest 16 year old in the world. My words to you:Get one now!!!!!!!!!1
