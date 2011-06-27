Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

E-Type Redux Chat Noir , 05/03/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful For 30 years, I've always owned a sports car as my primary transport -- because I just really love to drive. The XK8 is really my first sports car (if you can call it that) for grownups. Actually, it's really a GT or a GGT (Greatest Grand Tourer) with the emphasis on the "Gee!" It's kinda like the girl you marry, after you've had a lot of flings. Nothing else comes close to the coupe for poise and polish. It's design is timeless -- like its lineal ancester, the XKE. You don't own this car for the numbers -- you own it for its style. It's incredibly sleek and sexy and just whispers elegance. It's a lady. Report Abuse

Elegance & beauty Sonni , 09/22/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Beautiful sleek profile--I love the look and style. Gorgeous wood dash. Fabulous power--gotta watch the speed. Strangers stop and stare and comment that they love my car--me too. Even the 25-26 mpg was a pleasant surprise. Report Abuse

Pax Britannia winston , 02/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful British cool and class all rolled into this beautiful aluminium jewel of the crown. Mercedes SL is a good alternative but its interior is too cheap in appearance. Besides, its cheaper SLK version steals the thunder while the Jag XK series exclusivity is assured. There is no mistaking the XK8 as a cheap Jaguar. If anything, the XK8 represents everything that Jaguar stands for. Long live its designer, Sir Ian Callum! Report Abuse