Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 XK-Series
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2002 Jaguar XKR

Les, 04/16/2007
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

After 30 years of driving, this is by far the best driving car I have owned. Recent 3500 mile trip was a smooth satisfying experience (as opposed to other sports cars where I needed to rest kidney bruises). Bought it Select Edition pre-owned. Very satisfied with reliability and efficient warranty repair and maintenance program.

SEXY BEAST

Jungle Jim, 01/06/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Beautiful, powerful auto. Turns heads everywhere. Great leather & walnut inside, but cheap plastic controls just below that gorgeous wood. Sound system should be better. Rocket-like acceleration. Superb handling. 20 mpg on highway.

Great vacation car

rmk, 03/18/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Just try to fit a suitcase or two and golf clubs into the new MB, Lexus or new Jag XK. Can't do it with the new cool hard/convertible tops down. Top down, trunk space gone. I really like the clean look of the new disappearing hard convt tops but not at the expense of the trunk. I use this car to take to the coast or mountains for vacation and pleasure driving. It has a large trunk and is very powerful, comfortable. I will not be getting a new one due to the trunk space issues.

Powerful but refined

G Pinsky, 06/29/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

My car is bright red with black leather interior and it is stunning. There is not a more beautiful vehicle on the road. I wanted a fine luxury convertible for weekend driving with room for 2 suitcases or sets of golf clubs. There are only a few vehicles in this class but the others are set up for racing and I wanted a smoother ride. The XKR has the power and performance in a league with the 500 SL Mercedes and the Porsche but the ride and features of a fine luxury car. It is perfect the perfect mix for me.

Almost no gripes

Jagman, 02/13/2002
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The only thing I could find wrong with this car is that the interior is not up to Jaguar standards, even though it is more sport-oriented than the others. Jaguar is known for their Connolly leather and acres of trees chopped down for wood paneling, and this doesn't have enough of it, but other than that, it is a great car.

