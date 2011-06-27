Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews

2002 Jaguar XKR Les , 04/16/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After 30 years of driving, this is by far the best driving car I have owned. Recent 3500 mile trip was a smooth satisfying experience (as opposed to other sports cars where I needed to rest kidney bruises). Bought it Select Edition pre-owned. Very satisfied with reliability and efficient warranty repair and maintenance program. Report Abuse

SEXY BEAST Jungle Jim , 01/06/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Beautiful, powerful auto. Turns heads everywhere. Great leather & walnut inside, but cheap plastic controls just below that gorgeous wood. Sound system should be better. Rocket-like acceleration. Superb handling. 20 mpg on highway. Report Abuse

Great vacation car rmk , 03/18/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just try to fit a suitcase or two and golf clubs into the new MB, Lexus or new Jag XK. Can't do it with the new cool hard/convertible tops down. Top down, trunk space gone. I really like the clean look of the new disappearing hard convt tops but not at the expense of the trunk. I use this car to take to the coast or mountains for vacation and pleasure driving. It has a large trunk and is very powerful, comfortable. I will not be getting a new one due to the trunk space issues. Report Abuse

Powerful but refined G Pinsky , 06/29/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My car is bright red with black leather interior and it is stunning. There is not a more beautiful vehicle on the road. I wanted a fine luxury convertible for weekend driving with room for 2 suitcases or sets of golf clubs. There are only a few vehicles in this class but the others are set up for racing and I wanted a smoother ride. The XKR has the power and performance in a league with the 500 SL Mercedes and the Porsche but the ride and features of a fine luxury car. It is perfect the perfect mix for me. Report Abuse