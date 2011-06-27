2019 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,810*
Total Cash Price
$79,806
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,029*
Total Cash Price
$78,241
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$121,970*
Total Cash Price
$107,190
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$125,531*
Total Cash Price
$110,320
R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$122,860*
Total Cash Price
$107,973
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,590*
Total Cash Price
$81,371
XJ50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$129,092*
Total Cash Price
$113,449
XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,029*
Total Cash Price
$78,241
XJ50 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,603*
Total Cash Price
$88,412
XJ50 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,396*
Total Cash Price
$97,019
XJ Collection 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$105,945*
Total Cash Price
$93,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,398
|$1,447
|$1,498
|$1,550
|$1,604
|$7,499
|Maintenance
|$90
|$877
|$114
|$2,085
|$3,198
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,061
|$5,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,230
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,398
|Financing
|$4,292
|$3,452
|$2,555
|$1,598
|$578
|$12,476
|Depreciation
|$23,235
|$6,225
|$5,084
|$5,700
|$4,982
|$45,225
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,277
|$14,136
|$11,448
|$13,196
|$17,752
|$90,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,419
|$1,469
|$1,520
|$1,573
|$7,352
|Maintenance
|$88
|$860
|$112
|$2,044
|$3,135
|$6,239
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,962
|$4,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,331
|Financing
|$4,208
|$3,384
|$2,505
|$1,567
|$567
|$12,231
|Depreciation
|$22,779
|$6,103
|$4,984
|$5,588
|$4,884
|$44,338
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,605
|$13,859
|$11,224
|$12,937
|$17,404
|$89,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,878
|$1,944
|$2,013
|$2,082
|$2,155
|$10,072
|Maintenance
|$121
|$1,178
|$153
|$2,800
|$4,295
|$8,547
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,798
|$6,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,339
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,563
|Financing
|$5,765
|$4,636
|$3,432
|$2,147
|$777
|$16,756
|Depreciation
|$31,207
|$8,361
|$6,828
|$7,656
|$6,691
|$60,743
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,039
|$18,987
|$15,377
|$17,724
|$23,843
|$121,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,933
|$2,001
|$2,071
|$2,143
|$2,218
|$10,366
|Maintenance
|$124
|$1,213
|$158
|$2,882
|$4,420
|$8,797
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,996
|$6,996
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,465
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,697
|Financing
|$5,933
|$4,771
|$3,532
|$2,209
|$799
|$17,246
|Depreciation
|$32,118
|$8,605
|$7,027
|$7,879
|$6,886
|$62,517
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,383
|$19,541
|$15,826
|$18,241
|$24,540
|$125,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,892
|$1,958
|$2,027
|$2,098
|$2,171
|$10,146
|Maintenance
|$121
|$1,187
|$155
|$2,821
|$4,326
|$8,610
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,848
|$6,848
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,370
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,597
|Financing
|$5,807
|$4,670
|$3,457
|$2,162
|$782
|$16,879
|Depreciation
|$31,435
|$8,422
|$6,878
|$7,711
|$6,740
|$61,186
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,375
|$19,125
|$15,489
|$17,853
|$24,018
|$122,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,476
|$1,528
|$1,581
|$1,636
|$7,646
|Maintenance
|$92
|$894
|$116
|$2,126
|$3,260
|$6,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,160
|$5,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,294
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,464
|Financing
|$4,376
|$3,519
|$2,605
|$1,630
|$590
|$12,720
|Depreciation
|$23,690
|$6,347
|$5,183
|$5,812
|$5,079
|$46,112
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,949
|$14,413
|$11,673
|$13,454
|$18,100
|$92,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJ50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,988
|$2,058
|$2,130
|$2,204
|$2,281
|$10,660
|Maintenance
|$128
|$1,247
|$162
|$2,964
|$4,546
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$7,195
|$7,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,592
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,830
|Financing
|$6,102
|$4,907
|$3,632
|$2,272
|$822
|$17,735
|Depreciation
|$33,030
|$8,849
|$7,227
|$8,103
|$7,082
|$64,290
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,727
|$20,096
|$16,275
|$18,759
|$25,236
|$129,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,419
|$1,469
|$1,520
|$1,573
|$7,352
|Maintenance
|$88
|$860
|$112
|$2,044
|$3,135
|$6,239
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,962
|$4,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,331
|Financing
|$4,208
|$3,384
|$2,505
|$1,567
|$567
|$12,231
|Depreciation
|$22,779
|$6,103
|$4,984
|$5,588
|$4,884
|$44,338
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,605
|$13,859
|$11,224
|$12,937
|$17,404
|$89,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJ50 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,549
|$1,603
|$1,660
|$1,718
|$1,777
|$8,308
|Maintenance
|$99
|$972
|$127
|$2,310
|$3,543
|$7,050
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,607
|$5,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,579
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,764
|Financing
|$4,755
|$3,824
|$2,831
|$1,771
|$641
|$13,821
|Depreciation
|$25,740
|$6,896
|$5,632
|$6,314
|$5,519
|$50,102
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,974
|$15,661
|$12,683
|$14,619
|$19,667
|$100,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJ50 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,700
|$1,760
|$1,822
|$1,885
|$1,951
|$9,116
|Maintenance
|$109
|$1,066
|$139
|$2,535
|$3,887
|$7,736
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$6,153
|$6,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,927
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,130
|Financing
|$5,218
|$4,196
|$3,106
|$1,943
|$703
|$15,166
|Depreciation
|$28,246
|$7,568
|$6,180
|$6,929
|$6,056
|$54,979
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,670
|$17,185
|$13,918
|$16,042
|$21,581
|$110,396
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 XJ Sedan XJ Collection 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,631
|$1,689
|$1,748
|$1,809
|$1,872
|$8,749
|Maintenance
|$105
|$1,023
|$133
|$2,432
|$3,731
|$7,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,905
|$5,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,769
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,964
|Financing
|$5,008
|$4,027
|$2,981
|$1,865
|$675
|$14,555
|Depreciation
|$27,107
|$7,263
|$5,931
|$6,650
|$5,812
|$52,762
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,514
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,585
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,990
|$16,492
|$13,357
|$15,395
|$20,711
|$105,945
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 XJ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
