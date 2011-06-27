Used 2018 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,215*
Total Cash Price
$74,153
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$127,887*
Total Cash Price
$99,598
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$131,621*
Total Cash Price
$102,506
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$128,820*
Total Cash Price
$100,325
R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,082*
Total Cash Price
$75,607
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$135,355*
Total Cash Price
$105,414
XJ XJR575
XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,348*
Total Cash Price
$72,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$1,864
|$8,789
|Maintenance
|$721
|$191
|$2,906
|$1,574
|$2,344
|$7,736
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,811
|$2,468
|$3,039
|$10,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,907
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$4,094
|Financing
|$3,988
|$3,207
|$2,375
|$1,485
|$537
|$11,591
|Depreciation
|$14,379
|$7,654
|$6,735
|$5,973
|$5,358
|$40,099
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,021
|$15,246
|$21,146
|$15,947
|$15,856
|$95,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$11,805
|Maintenance
|$969
|$256
|$3,903
|$2,114
|$3,148
|$10,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,462
|$3,315
|$4,081
|$13,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,247
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,499
|Financing
|$5,357
|$4,307
|$3,189
|$1,995
|$721
|$15,569
|Depreciation
|$19,313
|$10,280
|$9,046
|$8,023
|$7,197
|$53,859
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,293
|$20,477
|$28,401
|$21,419
|$21,297
|$127,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,500
|$2,576
|$12,150
|Maintenance
|$997
|$264
|$4,017
|$2,176
|$3,240
|$10,693
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,651
|$3,412
|$4,200
|$14,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,400
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,660
|Financing
|$5,513
|$4,433
|$3,282
|$2,053
|$742
|$16,023
|Depreciation
|$19,877
|$10,581
|$9,310
|$8,257
|$7,407
|$55,431
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,352
|$21,075
|$29,231
|$22,044
|$21,918
|$131,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,240
|$2,307
|$2,376
|$2,447
|$2,521
|$11,891
|Maintenance
|$976
|$258
|$3,932
|$2,129
|$3,171
|$10,466
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,509
|$3,340
|$4,111
|$13,960
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,285
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,539
|Financing
|$5,396
|$4,339
|$3,213
|$2,009
|$726
|$15,682
|Depreciation
|$19,454
|$10,356
|$9,112
|$8,081
|$7,249
|$54,252
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,558
|$20,627
|$28,609
|$21,575
|$21,452
|$128,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$8,962
|Maintenance
|$735
|$194
|$2,963
|$1,605
|$2,390
|$7,887
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,906
|$2,517
|$3,098
|$10,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,983
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,175
|Financing
|$4,066
|$3,270
|$2,421
|$1,514
|$547
|$11,819
|Depreciation
|$14,661
|$7,804
|$6,867
|$6,090
|$5,463
|$40,886
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,551
|$15,545
|$21,560
|$16,259
|$16,167
|$97,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,353
|$2,424
|$2,497
|$2,571
|$2,649
|$12,495
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$271
|$4,131
|$2,237
|$3,332
|$10,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,840
|$3,509
|$4,320
|$14,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,554
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,820
|Financing
|$5,670
|$4,559
|$3,376
|$2,111
|$763
|$16,478
|Depreciation
|$20,441
|$10,881
|$9,574
|$8,491
|$7,617
|$57,004
|Fuel
|$3,370
|$3,471
|$3,576
|$3,683
|$3,793
|$17,893
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,412
|$21,673
|$30,060
|$22,669
|$22,540
|$135,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 XJ XJR575 XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,623
|$1,672
|$1,722
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$8,617
|Maintenance
|$707
|$187
|$2,849
|$1,543
|$2,298
|$7,584
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,717
|$2,420
|$2,979
|$10,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,830
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,014
|Financing
|$3,910
|$3,144
|$2,328
|$1,456
|$526
|$11,364
|Depreciation
|$14,097
|$7,504
|$6,603
|$5,856
|$5,253
|$39,313
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,491
|$14,947
|$20,731
|$15,634
|$15,545
|$93,348
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
