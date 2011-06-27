Used 2017 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Flyman , 03/08/2019 XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The XJL is a big car, with a relatively small trunk - meaning that the space is use by the interior. The rear seats (heated, and cooled as standard, with massage and electronic recline options) are a lovely place to spend a lot of time, and feel opulent and spacious. There are no clamors for 'shotgun' with this car as the rear is just as comfortable as the front. The driver's seat is also a fine place to be - heated, cooled, massage, infinitely adjustable - I can sit there for an 8 hour drive and get out feeling cool, calm and collected. I have the 470HP V8. It is smooth as silk, goes like a rocket, and roars like a Jaguar. I have driven the V6 and find it adequate. Its also coarse to the V8 refined (but some people do prefer the rasp to the roar). I have found with my driving style there is little between the fuel economy as the V6 has to work harder in acceleration, the V8 returns 30mpg on the highway at 70-75 mph because it doesn't have to do anything other than tick over. And if you are spending $100k on a new car do you care about a few bucks a month on fuel?Its way more distinctive, graceful, and good to drive and look at than the BMW 7 or Mercedes S. I'm not familiar with the Audi A8, but for me the only competitor in this segment is the Maserati Quatraport. The Jaguar of old had reliability problems - mine has never been in the shop except for service and note that some years have 5 years free maintenance and 5 years of bumper to bumper warranty which is transferable, making this a ridiculously good value as 2 or 3 year old used car. The navigation, voice recognition and some of the othe technology feels clunky and can be irritating - why make a fabulous car and then tie it up to AT&T for connectivity? (for those who don't know, AT&T has one of the lowest customer satisfaction levels of any US company). The car is excellent and I can't score it less than 5 stars just because it has a complicated navigation system and obsolete 3G AT&T WiFi hotspot! The ride can be transformed to be EVEN SMOOTHER with 18 inch wheels by the way.