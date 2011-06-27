Used 2016 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,880*
Total Cash Price
$37,272
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,314*
Total Cash Price
$36,541
R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,290*
Total Cash Price
$50,061
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,423*
Total Cash Price
$51,523
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,073*
Total Cash Price
$50,427
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,447*
Total Cash Price
$38,003
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,314*
Total Cash Price
$36,541
XJ XJR
XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$113,555*
Total Cash Price
$52,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$4,031
|$1,412
|$2,642
|$403
|$4,266
|$12,753
|Repairs
|$4,603
|$2,343
|$2,889
|$3,556
|$4,375
|$17,765
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,986
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,153
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,613
|$1,192
|$747
|$270
|$5,826
|Depreciation
|$8,518
|$4,361
|$3,838
|$3,402
|$3,053
|$23,171
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,573
|$13,303
|$14,241
|$11,897
|$15,866
|$79,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,543
|$7,278
|Maintenance
|$3,952
|$1,384
|$2,590
|$395
|$4,182
|$12,503
|Repairs
|$4,513
|$2,297
|$2,832
|$3,486
|$4,289
|$17,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,111
|Financing
|$1,965
|$1,581
|$1,169
|$732
|$265
|$5,712
|Depreciation
|$8,351
|$4,275
|$3,763
|$3,335
|$2,993
|$22,717
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,091
|$13,042
|$13,962
|$11,664
|$15,555
|$78,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,878
|$1,934
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,114
|$9,971
|Maintenance
|$5,414
|$1,896
|$3,548
|$541
|$5,729
|$17,129
|Repairs
|$6,183
|$3,147
|$3,880
|$4,776
|$5,876
|$23,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,667
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,892
|Financing
|$2,692
|$2,166
|$1,602
|$1,003
|$363
|$7,825
|Depreciation
|$11,441
|$5,857
|$5,155
|$4,569
|$4,100
|$31,122
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,005
|$17,868
|$19,128
|$15,980
|$21,310
|$107,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$2,176
|$10,262
|Maintenance
|$5,572
|$1,951
|$3,652
|$557
|$5,897
|$17,629
|Repairs
|$6,363
|$3,239
|$3,993
|$4,915
|$6,047
|$24,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,977
|Financing
|$2,771
|$2,229
|$1,648
|$1,032
|$374
|$8,054
|Depreciation
|$11,775
|$6,028
|$5,306
|$4,702
|$4,220
|$32,031
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,968
|$18,389
|$19,686
|$16,446
|$21,933
|$110,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,044
|Maintenance
|$5,454
|$1,910
|$3,574
|$545
|$5,771
|$17,254
|Repairs
|$6,228
|$3,170
|$3,908
|$4,811
|$5,919
|$24,035
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,687
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,913
|Financing
|$2,712
|$2,182
|$1,613
|$1,010
|$366
|$7,883
|Depreciation
|$11,524
|$5,899
|$5,193
|$4,602
|$4,130
|$31,349
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,246
|$17,998
|$19,268
|$16,096
|$21,466
|$108,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,569
|Maintenance
|$4,110
|$1,439
|$2,694
|$411
|$4,349
|$13,003
|Repairs
|$4,694
|$2,389
|$2,945
|$3,625
|$4,461
|$18,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,195
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,644
|$1,216
|$761
|$276
|$5,940
|Depreciation
|$8,685
|$4,446
|$3,914
|$3,468
|$3,113
|$23,626
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,055
|$13,564
|$14,520
|$12,131
|$16,177
|$81,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,543
|$7,278
|Maintenance
|$3,952
|$1,384
|$2,590
|$395
|$4,182
|$12,503
|Repairs
|$4,513
|$2,297
|$2,832
|$3,486
|$4,289
|$17,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,111
|Financing
|$1,965
|$1,581
|$1,169
|$732
|$265
|$5,712
|Depreciation
|$8,351
|$4,275
|$3,763
|$3,335
|$2,993
|$22,717
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,091
|$13,042
|$13,962
|$11,664
|$15,555
|$78,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XJ XJR XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,108
|$2,172
|$2,237
|$10,553
|Maintenance
|$5,730
|$2,007
|$3,756
|$573
|$6,064
|$18,129
|Repairs
|$6,544
|$3,331
|$4,106
|$5,055
|$6,219
|$25,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,823
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,061
|Financing
|$2,849
|$2,292
|$1,695
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,282
|Depreciation
|$12,109
|$6,199
|$5,456
|$4,836
|$4,340
|$32,940
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,932
|$18,911
|$20,245
|$16,913
|$22,555
|$113,555
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 XJ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
