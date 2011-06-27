Used 2014 Jaguar XJ Consumer Reviews

My third Jaguar, but my first XJ cbrandi , 03/27/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car Tim Murray , 08/20/2016 XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased this car as a demo/used vehicle directly from a dealer. The price was great and the luxury of the car is unsurpassed versus it's direct competition: Lexus, Mercedes and BMW. I have owned all 3 and will choose the Jaguar again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

PROPS FOR THE 2014 XJR R. Stedman , 11/05/2018 XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned approximately 175 cars, including a few prior Jaguars. I've always loved their styling, but previous models always required too much maintenace. My 2014 XJR is well sorted. After 32000 miles, just tires, oil, and one door moulding. The car is exceptionally comfortable for a tall, big man. Handling is great for a car this size. There is a very slight vibration felt through the steering wheel even after alignment, new tires and wheel balancing, but it very slight. Build quality and materials are superior. Love the car. I'm obviously a frequent trader, but I'm having trouble finding reasons not to keep the Jag. This may be my favorite car of all time. Relatively uncommon, stylish, smooth, and when you put your foot in it, it's off to the races. Navigation is fine, but I use Google maps most often, which is more up to date. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fast ,Luxurious and Beautiful xjr , 02/06/2015 XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2014 XJR LWB for a year and I love it ! Jags have always built the most beautiful sedans and the new XJR makes its German competition look like the tanks (with go faster wheels) they really are . The power and handling of this luxury sedan has to be experienced to be believed . It easily compares to top performing sports cars but with the discomfort . Drive one you'll see !