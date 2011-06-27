Used 2011 Jaguar XJ Supersport Consumer Reviews

D.Sham , 01/17/2018 Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)

This car is so fast its a bit untamed...which I like!! It is so easy to spin the tires that you have to be extra cautious on wet pavement and turns! The seats are quite nice, more form fitting than I expected. I've received so many compliments on the car! The gas mileage is surprisingly good too if you're on flat land. I can average 23-29mpg at 70mph. The downside is the rear seats are surprisingly cramped for such a long car. Also the ergonomics of where you place your elbows and knees is alittle uncomfortable, the electronics can go wonky at times, and the button and feature placement on the infotainment and center console takes some learning. Overall though, I bought this car used with 44K miles on it and its been a blast with no issues!