Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR Consumer Reviews

Nice Kitty Jim K , 11/30/2015 XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) 71 of 72 people found this review helpful I have now owned my 2004 XJ8 for 9 years. It has proved to be a very satisfying car to drive and to own. The reliability so far has been excellent. I have presently approximately 90 K miles. I do not drive it in snow as it has very poor traction and I don't want to expose it to salted roads. The comfort on long trips is exemplary except that it is slightly cramped in comparison with other sedans of this level. Trunk space is also limited-better than the older model but still fairly small. The gas mileage on highway driving is very, very good. The seats are very firm which means they are comfortable on long drives. I recently drove mine from New England to South Carolina (about 850 miles) and was impressed with the long haul comfort of this cat. Resale value is unfortunately pretty dismal but if you are buying one you can buy one cheap. They always turn heads with their classic looks. Update: the Kitty is still going strong now in 2016. No major repairs-just routine maintenance-brakes, tires, oil and scheduled adjustments. Update: 12/01/2016-the Cat is still going strong. The only repair since my last post was a blower fan for heat/AC. Reason: mice got in and made nest-and fan got ruined in the process. So still going strong and no reason to change my previous glowing review. Update:12/2018. My Jaguar is still running strong. The headliner, of course, is sagging now and I am probably going to address it in the spring but other than that no issues. The car still runs and feels as new. I am appreciative of the classic look more and more as I see all the cookie cutter cars out there. Update: 12/02/19-nothing new to report -the car is still running strong and continues to be a comfortable, sporty, reliable daily driver. I replaced the thermostat during routine oil change and radiator flush. I do not run it in snowy conditions which Helps keep it in good condition. The brake lines are still original and undercarriage looks clean. I think the air suspension will be needing attention but still not throwing warnings other than severely cold days( which is par). Update: 6/2020: Still driving and enjoying this lovely car. Oil changes and new thermostat since last update. Car showing check engine light but starts and runs normally-I will bring it in shortly to check and get oil change. I drive the car all winter other than a few days as we had no real snow after December. Still love this car-it will be a family heirloom. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 8th Jaguar Alex , 08/21/2016 XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I wrote a review for Edmunds on my 7th Jaguar which was a 2004 XJ8 a few years back. My , how i lOVED that car, always dependable, reliable , incredible gas mileage, comfortable , and so exclusive. But i always wanted a XJR, so i sold my XJ8 and bought my XJR, took me 2 years to find the Jaguar Racing Green / oatmeal interior combination with low miles . Wow, talk about power !!!!!!!! 0-60 in 5 seconds and 13 second quarter miles times, back in 04 , that was pretty impressive for a 4 door sedan, even now , that is pretty respectable for a 12 year old car. I want to choke people when they say that Jaguars are not dependable, they have been THE most dependable cars i have ever owned . Yes , i have owned BMW ( the Ultimate maintenance machine ) and Mercedes Benz, ( expensive to repair ) Just look at the reviews of Jaguar owners, and see what they say about their cars. I bought mine used with 70K miles, the only problem was a part in the A/C unit, my mechanic fixed it with a Genuine jaguar part , that cost much less than an after market part. I take mine on long journeys, and get anywhere from 27-29 MPG at 75 MPH, and that is with a 400HP Supercharged V8. In town, typical mileage is 22MPG. Take care of your Jaguar, do the required maintenance , and your jaguar will take care of you for many years, with a wonderful driving experience. The 04 -08 Jaguars are the last of the traditional Jaguar design models , before they were changed. They are an incredible bargain for a classic, dependable automobile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Remarkable value. Exceptional car razrover , 04/14/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This car has to be the best value on the market. It get a respectable 24 MPG with 400 horses under the hood. This is not your dad's jag. It feels light and responsive. When you hit the sport button the throttle is very responsive and you feel extremely fast. The interior is perfect. Everything that looks like leather IS leather and everything that look like metal IS metal. Things you expect when your original sticker is $90k. Ridiculous depreciation that is mostly due to the sins of the past make this car a remarkable value. Currently the car has 85,000 miles and I've had it for 3 years. Buy an extended waranty and pat yourself on the back for buying one of the greatest cars ever. Report Abuse

sexy lady ferious , 07/29/2013 XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful well well i have driven many bmw mb lexuses and infiniti and i have now owned this xjr for 3 mths and i must say without a doubt this is truly one of the best vehicles i have driven.i think my fellow jag lovers we should really keep this one as our secret weapon,few cars can really hang with it. Report Abuse