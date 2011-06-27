  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1997 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1997 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/22 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/485.1 mi.346.5/508.2 mi.346.5/485.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.23.1 gal.23.1 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm289 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4800 rpm245 hp @ 4800 rpm245 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.39.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.2 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.3 in.36.9 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.34.3 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.197.8 in.202.8 in.
Curb weight4110 lbs.4080 lbs.4130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.1 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.113.0 in.117.9 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Cabernet Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Antigua Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Steel Grey III Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Cabernet Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Antigua Pearl Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Steel Grey III Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cabernet Pearl Metallic
  • Nautilus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spindrift White
  • Carnival Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Grey III Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Antigua Pearl Metallic
See XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1997 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles