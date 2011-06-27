Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

jAGUAR Fun David R. Snyder , 04/23/2016 XJS 2dr Convertible 6 of 7 people found this review helpful FIND ONE THAT HAS BEEN LOVED AND TAKEN CARE OF OTHERWISE YOU WILL SUFFER TOO MUCH TIME AT THE SHOP AND I RECOMMEND 1993 OR NEWER. Wonderful dependable automobiles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

you deserve one RGB , 09/04/2003 having driven foreign cars for 30 years, the last being a mercedes 380 sl, i find this sjx to be a real head turner. there are so few that they are noticed & appreciated by people with design tendences for luxury. a joy to have and drive. you deserve one!

Dream to drive - collectors' item Edward Andrews , 10/27/2005 Like all cars, if you find a trustworthy non-dealership mechanic, you'll save a lot. I spend about $1000 once or twice a year on preventive measures and repair; a lot less than a car note. Leave it to Ford to get it completely right (overheating, guzzling V12 replaced with V6, electrics from hell fixed)in '95-96 and then drop the design altogether for '97! Brilliant! But thanks, now it's a collecters' item - compare the interior with the '97 Aston Martin (virtually identical). It's rare to own a vehicle that goes up in value, both aesthetically and monetarily.

Great Car - AC has been only problem BS , 05/03/2007 I love this car from the first time I saw it. I was going to buy a new XK, but a retired man was selling this with 22k miles and it was garaged like new so I bought it. Even today in 2007 it is a head turner. People continue to walk up and say it is a great car. My wife is lobbying for a new one but I love the style on the '96. No confusing this with another brand. Maintenance, like any luxury car, is expensive when it is needed. Repairs have been as expected except for the AC system. Every year it has needed something. The only issue I have is with the AC. Two compressors and evaporators in only 7 years time at over $3.5K a pop to repair. I may have to finally sell it.