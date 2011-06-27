  1. Home
Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

jAGUAR Fun

David R. Snyder, 04/23/2016
XJS 2dr Convertible
FIND ONE THAT HAS BEEN LOVED AND TAKEN CARE OF OTHERWISE YOU WILL SUFFER TOO MUCH TIME AT THE SHOP AND I RECOMMEND 1993 OR NEWER. Wonderful dependable automobiles.

you deserve one

RGB, 09/04/2003
having driven foreign cars for 30 years, the last being a mercedes 380 sl, i find this sjx to be a real head turner. there are so few that they are noticed & appreciated by people with design tendences for luxury. a joy to have and drive. you deserve one!

Dream to drive - collectors' item

Edward Andrews, 10/27/2005
Like all cars, if you find a trustworthy non-dealership mechanic, you'll save a lot. I spend about $1000 once or twice a year on preventive measures and repair; a lot less than a car note. Leave it to Ford to get it completely right (overheating, guzzling V12 replaced with V6, electrics from hell fixed)in '95-96 and then drop the design altogether for '97! Brilliant! But thanks, now it's a collecters' item - compare the interior with the '97 Aston Martin (virtually identical). It's rare to own a vehicle that goes up in value, both aesthetically and monetarily.

Great Car - AC has been only problem

BS, 05/03/2007
I love this car from the first time I saw it. I was going to buy a new XK, but a retired man was selling this with 22k miles and it was garaged like new so I bought it. Even today in 2007 it is a head turner. People continue to walk up and say it is a great car. My wife is lobbying for a new one but I love the style on the '96. No confusing this with another brand. Maintenance, like any luxury car, is expensive when it is needed. Repairs have been as expected except for the AC system. Every year it has needed something. The only issue I have is with the AC. Two compressors and evaporators in only 7 years time at over $3.5K a pop to repair. I may have to finally sell it.

What A Mistake

TJP720, 07/09/2003
I've owned six jags and enjoyed everyone until now. I fell in love and purchsed this 96 when almost near new and it's been nothing but nickle and dime ever since. The warranty just ran out and I had to replace both window switches. The center console bracket will not stay in place, the auto antenna cable just broke, I can see hundreds and even thousands of dollars in repairs from here on out. This jag has always been dealer maintained and just driven around town. I can hardly wait to trade it off but never another jaguar again

