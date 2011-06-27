  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1993 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V12
Combined MPG1818no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/510.4 mi.348.0/510.4 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.23.2 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm336 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm301 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.40.8 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.no
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.no
Measurements
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Curb weight4024 lbs.4035 lbs.4352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.2 in.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Meteor Red
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Westminster Blue
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • British Racing Green
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Meteor Red
  • Black
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • New Glacier White
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Red
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
See XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles