Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Mikihala , 03/27/2003

This is the most BEAUTIFUL, exciting, FUN, attention getter, PRIDEFUL, powerful, SEXY, smooth, CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM STARING AT, vehicle I have ever had the PLEASURE to own!!!!!!!!! I love the cockpit/racecar feel/view that it has. It's low to the ground, and goes 0-60 in 7.5 seconds.