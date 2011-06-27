  1. Home
Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

1992 XJ-Series
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
92 XJS V12 COUPE-BEAUTIFUL * FAST

Mikihala, 03/27/2003
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is the most BEAUTIFUL, exciting, FUN, attention getter, PRIDEFUL, powerful, SEXY, smooth, CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM STARING AT, vehicle I have ever had the PLEASURE to own!!!!!!!!! I love the cockpit/racecar feel/view that it has. It's low to the ground, and goes 0-60 in 7.5 seconds.

Showroom classic

Steveorino, 06/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just got this in showroom condition with only 15,200 miles on it from a friend who is original owner, for $8,500. Old design but boy does it get the looks!

73 YEARS OLD AND FINALLY GOT MY JAGUAR. V12 WOW!

DON, 10/12/2018
XJS 2dr Coupe
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

NOT A WORK CAR. BIG TIME FUN CAR. BEAUTIFUL AUTOMOBILE. POETRY IN MOTION.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Value
