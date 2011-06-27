Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(54%)4(31%)3(0%)2(7%)1(8%)
4.2
13 reviews
Mine's a 1990 XJ12 Vanden Plas - Not listed here but....

tojoso, 05/29/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have an XJ12 Vanden Plas 4 dr 12 cyl that is hard to find reviews for so I thought I'd post mine in it's little brother's area. This Car is AMAZING. Not only is it of superb comfort and style but the darn thing is bulletproof. It cruises along at 60 - 70 mph without effort and feels more like you're in first class seating on an aircraft. Everything is situated perfectly for comfort and access.

Great luxomobile, still turns heads

KWolford, 07/15/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

large enough, still quiet and powerfull, reasonable economy BUT needs premium fuel. The steering died and needed BOTH pump and rack, replaced at 120 K miles for about $900 with rebuilt parts. Everything else still works, no other reliability problems. It drives nice and turns heads, elegant car and rarer thna your average neibour's Benz or BMW.

Good, but not great

felipeart, 05/29/2008
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Have had my XJ6 Sovereign for 6 years now. A great entry model into Jaguar driving, but get as late a model as possible, 1990 on up or later. Don't get 1989 or lower. If possible get a 1995 or later.

1990 JAGUAR XJ6 2 owner

Charles Snead, 03/14/2016
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

It was a top of the line in it's day. It still has the style and beauty that cause people to stop us and ask questions about the make, model and year. Their response is always about what a great looking vehicle it is and how much they appreciate the quality that went into the manufacture of those vehicles.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm Too Sexy ...

Tony Heat, 09/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

2nd owner; bought w/60k miles; orig owner had suspension converted; was in immaculate condition! It now has 130k miles but starting to blow oil smoke. Also, I can't seem to keep (1) tires in camber and (2) A/C charged with freon. Have spent about $2k in repair work in last 6 years.

