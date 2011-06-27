Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,001
|$35,049
|$38,792
|Clean
|$31,425
|$34,409
|$38,069
|Average
|$30,272
|$33,129
|$36,623
|Rough
|$29,119
|$31,849
|$35,176
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,412
|$40,976
|$45,352
|Clean
|$36,738
|$40,228
|$44,507
|Average
|$35,390
|$38,731
|$42,816
|Rough
|$34,043
|$37,234
|$41,125
Estimated values
2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,872
|$39,289
|$43,484
|Clean
|$35,225
|$38,571
|$42,673
|Average
|$33,933
|$37,136
|$41,052
|Rough
|$32,641
|$35,701
|$39,431