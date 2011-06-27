Used 2010 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews

Head Turner AndrewSC , 10/28/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I took the car for a spur of the moment road trip 2 days after purchase.I love the way this car hugs the road and makes you feel really involved in sport and dynamic mode. I love the fact that you don't see many on the road. At first glance it looks like a Aston Martin from the rear. I did my homework and compared many other models from BMW, MB,Audi, and Infiniti. nothing compares to the driving experience and looks of this car. Jaguar has really outdone themselves on this one. Away with the old days of Jag and in with the new. I have been treated very well by the dealership and would recommend anyone drive this car before considering another manufacturer. I have fallen in love. Report Abuse

Former Jag Lover Birmingham Man , 08/14/2010 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I test drove a 2010 XF about a year ago and it felt solid and drove well. I was impressed. I decided to take out a 4 year lease. Little did I know the problems that await less than a week later. From the check engine light to squeaks and rattles, this car has been a nightmare to own. In the first 2 months it spent 40 days in the shop. It is not "screwed and glued" together well at all. Now after almost a year I can truly say it is the worst car I've ever owned. Jaguar USA was no help. I felt completely helpless after talking to them. The car just sits in the garage, rarely driven because I'm not sure what will break next, additionally, squeaks and rattles still run rampant.

WOW, English Engineering Refined! crbuckman , 03/22/2014 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Love this car! Not a fuel efficient car, as I have the premium 2010 5.0 V-8 model. But wow, the power and refinement is top-notch performance and far beyond my 2006 Audi A6 ever delivered. I seldom write feedback, but have to say the Jag is still one of the best looking and uniquely undiscovered cars on the road. If you don't follow the herd, check this offering out. Even now, I am so happy to walk out to my car and "drive". By now, my Audi started to feel "routine". Audi's are great, Jags are unique!

Whoa! Tata has a winner here PVB , 06/22/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have always had this view that Jaguars are for the 'has-beens' and usually is headed to the shop for repairs...but it seems like Jags have had a complete turn around...man, the ride was just awesome....100mph was like butter! This is an undiscovered gem....and I got a great value for money as compared to the Audi and BMW...and E series of Merc...move over guys...the roar is back into the Jag...the styling is cool, sexy and hot...don't mess with this one.