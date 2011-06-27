Used 2004 Jaguar S-Type R Consumer Reviews

This mean cat kills all Mercedez and Bmw jin_makaveli , 07/15/2003 5 of 6 people found this review helpful with a huge 4.2 litre engine, the jaguar s-type type R and it's new edge styling exceeds the standards of the Infinity G35, Nissan Altima, Most Mercedez and Most BMW's. Undoubtably, this car will change the world of motoring. This mean cat has it all, power, luxury, styling, accesories, and most of all a mean growl off the V8 300+ horsepower engine, pushes 0-60 mph in an impressive 6 seconds flat! This car is a great buy! Report Abuse

I found it with only 16k miles for ~$25k < than the BMW or MB. With a billion of those cars in L.A. this one stands out. The styling is beautiful, understated, and more masculine than the base S-Type, with performance to back up the R badge. No issues at 21k miles. BRILLIANT ENGINE! The flat torque band means very linear response, yet the car remains composed. 0-60 in 5.3s, 1/4mi in 13.5s, faster than you'll ever need. Very smooth in the city, but the CATS system really shines when you toss it into an off-camber turn. It's hard to upset this car. Push the SPORT button, punch it, downshift, come in very hot w/traction off, turn in, break it loose, and grin. Then roll up to the valet.

Took advantage of marketing support of $7500 and traded perfect 03 S-type 3.0 for the s-type R. No disappointments at all. What power and wonderful seats! Nav/DVD is superb. Would make no changes in the new S-type R except to have synthetic motor oil standard to extend engine life.

It drives like a sports car. Handles excellent and turns heads everywhere it goes. It is fun, never boring and going anywhere in it is a pleasure. Can also carry grandkids in it as it is plenty roomy. Love my car....