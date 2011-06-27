2022 Jaguar F-PACE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-PACE SVR
SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
F-PACE SUV
P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P400 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P250 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 F-PACE SVR SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 F-PACE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Jaguar F-PACE in Virginia is:not available
