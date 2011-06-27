Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE Consumer Reviews

Fantastic car. alan m , 06/13/2016 35t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 60 of 61 people found this review helpful Test drove Porsche Macan, BMW X3/4, Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC350, and bought the F-Pace. Compared to the competition, The Jag is simply the best combination of size, power, comfort, handling and technology. Time will tell if the long-term reliability and re-sale are acceptable. For a new to market vehicle, in the hottest market segment, Jag knocked this one out of the park. Performance Interior Value Report Abuse

Good Looking, Fun to Drive, Good Reliability Okomfo , 09/09/2017 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I had to order the F-Pace R-Sport from the factory in England because I couldn't find the options that I was looking for at the dealerships around my area. This R-Sport 2.0d has good looks, great torque, fun to drive and awesome gas mileage - 37 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. There were some initial issues with reliability that was related to check-engine-light and the A/C. These were fixed at the dealership. I have owned this vehicle for over 2 years now and I am very pleased with it. All the initial problems I had after owning the vehicle seem to have disappeared. I now have 12,000 miles and the vehicle is running very well and I am very happy with it. I will recommend this F-Pace R-Sport as a buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

20 D -180 hp much better than you think Rick from Montreal , 11/30/2016 20d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 107 of 111 people found this review helpful we are from Montreal Canada and bought our 20D -R Sport about 3 weeks ago and made our usual drive from Montreal to Phoenix Arizona to stay the winter home. Having to order this SUV without driving the 20D was a bit scary after test driving the 35T--I thought the 180 HP would be underpowered --noisy and lack acceleration especially uphill. Wow--was I ever surprised with my very first diesel. The torque really does all the work effortlessly. It's plenty fast enough. Driving at speeds of 75-82 mpg---with 600 lbs of luggage in the back for 10-14 hours a day--we were getting 35-41mpg--pretty awesome. One time passing a car at 75 mpg the excelartion was so good that in a matter of seconds I was at 96mpg. Coming from Montreal where gas prices are between $4-5/ Gallon--the gas mileage was a factor in buying this car. I have been a Lexus RX and NX SUV owner for 17 years and needed a change-they were getting a little boring and their Navigation is so bad I carried a Garmin at all times--it would take me either the wrong way or out of my way many times--The Jag Navigation system was awesome and even told you to prepare to exit to the right or left --in 2 miles--giving you plenty of time to get in the proper lane--never missed an exit or panicked to get over quickly to exit. The Seats are so comfortable I would say they are equal to the Lexus RX and superior to the smaller NX--NEVER got a sore back or butt even after being in the car for 14 hours. The 14 ways adjustable seats are worth the option. The car handles flawlessly and you feel like you are driving the car with all 4 PAWS on the road--not driving a car that is on top of 4 wheels. I have seen and read almost every review on this car and the few little complaints that came up are non-issues--the window controls are up on top---not an issue--how often do you roll down your windows?? And it would spoil the design of the inside doors--then they would look like every other car.--The Standard Navigation is great and easy to use--no need to upgrade there. Plus my wife can use it and look for things while we drive where Lexus and many others block you out--(again the need for a Garmin in my Lexus so you don't have to stop) Base stereo at 380 watts is awesome--you don't need 825 watts. Some said the interior plastics looked cheap--I did not see any difference from Jag and the Lexus that would matter--if so--you cant see them anyway-Haven't tried the voice command yet--but I gave up trying with all my Lexus SUV'S --I have 5 of them over the years and none worked. The driving position is fantastic--you can see the front and sides of the car--this is the only SUV my wife can drive where she can actually see the front and sides--other SUV's--all she saw was glass out the front which makes it more difficult to judge distances when turning or parking.The 20D is very quiet and after driving Lexus for 17 years with quiet and comfort--you do want that in a Luxury car--so I prefer the 20d over the 35T--which is pretty noisy due to its extra power and exhaust system--it does sound sporty and is faster--but if you drive like that you will pay at the pumps and probably get a few extra tickets as well--we don't drive cars like that in the real world anyway---if you do--try the 20D is Dynamic Sports mode--it gives you plenty of pick up and a sporty drive. I do hope this car is as reliable as Lexus was to me--in 17 years and 5 different SUV's with Lexus--I went to the dealer only Once--for a rattle in the roof---that's why I kept buying them---just couldn't put up with their Navigation system with the Mouse and Finger pad---actually was pretty dangerous to use while driving for anything as it controlled stereo and other things---Touch System is the Jaguar I so much easier and faster-- at least your passenger can use it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Great job Jaguar---if it's as reliable as I am used to--I will be a customer for a long time.-- Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well, I wanted a car with personality... Andrew , 08/27/2018 35t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Short version is that this is a great car for a driving enthusiast that enjoys a fun ride on a curvy highway. As a daily driver dealing with stop and go traffic in the city, there are far better options. I've have my 2017 F-Pace 35T for about 8 months now. I have the upgraded InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. I originally purchased it as a CPO with only 7200 miles on it. Great way to save some $$ and get an extended warranty and still be within the "breaking-in" period for a new car. While there is a lot to love about this car, there are some significant issues that cannot be overlooked. I'll start with what I love about the car so this doesn't feel like a total gripe session. This is easily the most sporty and attractive looking Crossover on the road today. It has great passing power. The car strongly accelerates when you are already at speed. Responsive infotainment system with customized screens. High quality leather seating surfaces and a quiet cabin. Throaty engine noise. Plenty of cargo space in the rear with the seats up. Tight steering and a fantastic turn radius. The cargo door opens and closes really quickly. Unfortunately, there are some design issues that really detract from the car. First off is the small gas tank. 16.6 Gallons is too small for a Crossover with only "acceptable" fuel economy. I do mostly city driving and am filling up every 250 miles (often less). The infotainment sometimes takes a while to boot up properly. The convenience controls are also in odd places. The window controls sit at the top the door by the window while the memory controls are down on the armrest. The start button is where the volume knob should be and the volume knob is where the tuning knob should sit. Oh, and there is no physical tuning knob. Also, there is far too much plastic on the interior for a $60k car. Higher end models get more leather wrapped surfaces, but Jaguar cheaped out on the Prestige model. Small object storage is also pretty weak. Not enough places to store your everyday items especially if you want to keep them out of site. Oh, and the rear seats do not fold flat. It is a matter of preference, but for a daily driver, I think the suspension is way too tight. You will feel every bump and imperfection in the road. Add in the creaking noise I get out of the back (either from the rear seats or the suspension - Jaguar can't figure it out or fix it apparently) and it can make for an aggravating daily drive. My biggest issue though is probably the sluggish start from a dead stop. Unless I am really aggressive, the car just doesn't start quickly from 0 in Normal mode. Have to put it in Dynamic mode for good city driving but this kills the fuel economy. Also, I'd like the option to permanently disable the Auto-Stop. It is a horrible feature that should never have been put on the car. Having to turn it off every time I start the car is annoying. Last issue is the parking sensors. They work fine if the car is in reverse, but the front sensors don't activate without pushing an additional button on the touchscreen (and that doesn't always get them working). Add in the auto-stop feature and parking in a tight garage can be tedious. Sorry for the gripe session, I just had to get that all off my chest. The rest of the car is great. Really. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse