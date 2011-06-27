Used 1999 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews

Long time owner diamondk48 , 05/13/2015 S 4dr SUV 4WD 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1999 Isuzu Trooper used in 2000. I still own it sixteen years later, with more than 100,000 miles in addition to the miles that were on it when I bought it. It has been, bar none, the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the entire original exhaust system. I changed oil every 3,333 miles and changed the tranny fluid several times (towed with it a lot), which I credit for having avoided the engine and tranny problems that others have experienced. I kept sheepskins on the front seats from the time I bought it so the seat fabric is like new. It has also been garaged the whole time, so the paint is in great shape too. Years of life left in it. Report Abuse

Burns oil Frank , 06/26/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought the trooper used. It runs just great. The problem is it Burns about a quart of oil each tank full of gas. Looked on the Internet after we bought it, tears and found the 1998 and 1999 troopers have an oil burning problem.

1999 Original Trooper Owner Review cknott , 02/26/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We have had no problems with this vehicle and have nearly 45k on the odometer. The vehicle is built solid, has no rattles, has exceptional visibility, enough power, and excellent brakes. The brakes should easily reach over 75k based on an inspection at 40k..Fuel mileage averages 17 mpg. This vehicle can go places in 2wd that most of it's competition can only traverse in 4wd.I expect 200k out of this vehicle without any replacement of the powertrain.

Fun to drive- Expensive to own! fettj , 02/07/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased my Trooper with 72,000 miles on it and immediately had the transmission flushed and service. Throughout its life I changed oil every 3,000 miles and used Valvoline Max Life. I blew the tranny at about 135,000 miles, and I'm not sure why. I took very good care of the vehicle. Besides that, I had a lot of problems with the vacuum 4 wheel drive system, which cost me a lot of money. The AC also went out at 85,000 miles. When the tranny went out the rear struts were shot and the exhaust system had a big hole in it just behind the caddy. Since Isuzu discontinued their automotive line, part prices have gone up significantly.