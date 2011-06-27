  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Trooper
5(32%)4(58%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Troopers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,044 - $2,104
Used Trooper for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

super trooper

random rater, 04/28/2004
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.

Report Abuse

Ten-Ton Untility

mark, 10/25/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1991 Trooper in the summer of 2001 from an Isuzu dealer with 136,000 miles on the odometer. I performed several maintenance tasks, including replacement of front CV shafts, tie-rod ends, ball joints, shocks, and a tune-up. However, since that service interval, I have had no problems despite many, many harsh off-road excursions and an additional 88K miles (now ~ 227K mi). I have purchased another 1990 Trooper as a parts donor, and so I'll be Trooping for at least another 7 yrs. I like the spartan, utilitarian design; no nonsense, straight functional core. The tilt-up back seat is a BIG plus for hauling capacity. It is easy to work on.

Report Abuse

runs and runs

Fred, 12/23/2015
SE 4dr SUV 4WD
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

200,000 miles with normal repairs (water pump, timing belt, radiator, ect,) Underpowered for the highway, but basic technology is reliable and it makes a good hunting/fishing rig for off road use. It is not capable for the rubicon trail as stock, but not many SUV's are, but it suits my needs and the square body holds a lot of volume and weight as it is built on the Isuzu pick up truck frame.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Quirky but definitely has its niche.

Esmartuek, 10/26/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought in '04, I'm the second owner of my Trooper. This vehicle has been through it all; wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, sandstorms, towed a 5,000 lb trailer from Texas to Utah and got 22 mpg while doing it! It's had its moments, but these vehicles are so renowned for their toughness and versatility that there isn't a month that goes by where a 4x4 enthusiast offers to buy it (it's not for sale).

Report Abuse

1991 Isuzu Trooper

LS-AL, 05/30/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased a '91 Trooper about 2 yrs ago b/c my spouse had a '90 model for about 5 years and we loved it. We put 280,000 miles on our 1st one and it was a great vehicle. A couple of my family members have them as well. Now we own the '91 model and it has been great. We purchased it @ 89,000 miles and now have over 123,000 and it runs like a top. We now are purchasing an '01 limited, but will keep our other. The trooper is one of the best SUVs out there - wish they would start making them again! Its a shame.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Troopers for sale

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles