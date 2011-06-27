Used 1992 Isuzu Stylus RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.4/359.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length165.1 in.
Curb weight2446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Torch Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • North White
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
