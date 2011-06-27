Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
Great SUV
I bought this car new in 2003 for my wife. Having owned a 1994 Rodeo with 180,000 with no problems I knew this was the way to go and I wasn't let down. Our 03 rodeo now has 130,000 miles and still drives like new. We've performed regular oil changes and had a new timing belt installed at 70,000 miles. (not because it was giving us problems, that's just what you do at $70,000 miles) but that's it! This car has never been in the shop. This car is so inexpensive to own and maintain. You simply can't beat a rodeo!
Homeowner, Fisherman, Hobbyist
Very dependable. Great rear bumper is a 6 inch wide rest, a shelf or a seat when tailgate is open (like no other SUV has). Also, because back window lifts up separate from the tailgate, I can carry 12 ft long pipes and lumber just extending 2 feet out the back window while it is nearly all the way down. The seats lay down as a flat surface unlike most SUVs that leave the passenger seats at an angle when folded downward. CONS: I notice that the paint chips at each rock dent (lacks flexibility) then quickly rusts underneath. Tires squeal in tight turns even at idle speed. What other compact SUV is built to tow over 4000 pounds? It pulls a 17' fiberglass boat easily on road or in & out of ramps.
Awesome Car
One of the bet SUV's I've ever driven. Awesome Power, needed a little more interior refiniement but overall a great vehicle. Has great offroad capability. Helps to have Spare on the hatch. I love this SUV.
I love it!
I love it. I traded my tiny Camaro in for this lovely SUV. This is actually our 2nd Rodeo to own and we love it. I like the length of the warranty. It covers just about everything that could go wrong. We had a Honda Passport and although they resemble each other they are nothing like each other. The Honda was a LEMON but our Rodeo is an Angel. The interior is nice and roomy and the seats are very comfy (we do NOT have lumbar support, you only need that if you are like 100 years old). The trunk area is large enough to hold all of our luggage for family vacations plus some and then we still have the luggage rack on top. I love the size of the vehicle because it's not small but not big.
A better engine could improve a lot!
I have owned this car for about 8 months. I think 2.2 engine is not strong enough to handle the size of vehicle. Fuel is 20.5 mpg, which is good for a SUV. It has a noise engine when you accelerate. Interior is just average, it could be much better.
