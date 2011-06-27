Used 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Consumer Reviews
best liitle SUV ever!
i got this little monster 2 1/2yrs ago with 52000miles on it and still loving it since that very day i took this out from the dealership. its really fun to drive and good looking SUV. took it for 1300miles long drive and there was never been a problem. looks a little bit deceiving 'coz size-wise its smaller, but with a 3.2 V6 engine somebody will eat my little monster's dusts. did all the maintenance by myself from oil change, air filters, sparkplugs, coolant and tire rotations and everything works perfect. the gas mileage ratio is just 18miles a gal, but who cares about it if you're loving it. i'll keep this little monster the next 3 years.
An Amigo by any other name...
Ever like how a car looks but HATE the way it drives? That's how I feel about my Amigo/Rodeo Sport. I think the design is great, but definitely less than the sum of its parts. On paper, the car has impressive hardware but the execution is poor. The resale value is terrible! My 2000 Amigo depreciated from $22K to $12K in 20 months! The ride is harsh, atrocious 14 mpg city, rear visibility blocked by tire/rear seat headrests, seats are uncomfortable, driver legroom is tight, factory sound system poor, and rear end hops around on bumps - dangerous when it happens on curves. Whatever you call it, it's not a very good buy. I would not buy another Isuzu product.
Truck based SUV
I have driven this for 3 years now and I absolutely love it. In FL we have lots of summer rain storms where having a truck-based SUV comes in handy. It accelerates like no other SUV I have ever driven (Power speed button at your finger tip). The HP is amazing. The removable sunroofs are the best feature. Don't buy a girly car based SUV like a CR-V. Buy an Isuzu Rodeo Sport. I have driven my in laws CR-V several dozen times and it simply does not compare. I have have done nothing but routine maint. in 3 years of ownership.
Overall an "A"
Purchased my Rodeo Sport for all the right reasons. I wanted the power of the V6 but better responsiveness than a sluggish larger type SUV. I feel it combines the best of both worlds.
Nice look...rodeo sport
Soft top back window and side windows hhave to be removed to put top down...this is a pain, they are hard to put back in. Sporty look makes it look like a more expensive vehicle....nice look 6 CD changer sounds real good Gas milage stinks...city avg. 14 mpg, highway 19mpg. A little noisy, tire nosie destracting. Moon roof hard to get off and on...very heavy for a female to manage by herself and I'm not a wimpy female.
