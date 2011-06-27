Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Still Running Strong
I purchased this truck from my grandma after it had been sitting in her garage for a couple of years with only 65,000 miles on it. It is very rusty underneath so whenever I have to get something replaced it is usually more costly because of all the rust. It starts every time without hesitation. However, whenever it is cold out, the accelerator gets stuck unless the vehicle is warmed up before it is driven which is annoying and dangerous. I just have to remember I am driving a slow car so I give myself extra space to pull into traffic. Despite all this, the truck is a thrifty little one and does every thing I ask so I don't have too much to complain about.
Isuzu pick up truck
It has been a very dependable truck , have owned it since 94 , it is a 91 model has over 115000 trouble free miles so far. All original , no major mechanical problems . Would rate overall as an excellent investment as a used truck purchase.
Great Pickup
My Pup has 259,000 miles on it. The only items replaced have been maintenance items (timing belt, brakes, etc.) except for an alternator and thermostat. The alternator went out after 245,000 miles. Seats need cleaning but are in great shape. Still gets 26 mpg in urban driving conditions. Got almost 28 mpg on a recent road trip and was hauling a bed load of heavy potted plants. Love my Pup!
Best truck I have ever owned
I bought this truck two years ago. It had 150000 miles. I have put 50 thousand miles on it. It refuses to die. I gave up on driving it into the ground and am going to let someone else try. It is a bare bones truck, tight an bumpy.
