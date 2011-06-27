Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
20 Year Love Affair
My step-father gave me $500 to add to my down payment when I began my new career as a firefighter.He said all men need a truck. I did my homework and choose a LS 4x4 Extended Cab Isuzu. Driven it over 175,000 miles to just about everywhere in blizzards, sand and rain. My Pops is no longer here, robbed and killed in his home in Baltimore, but me and little "ZU" are still rolling down the highway.
The good the bad the ugly
my isuzu pickup ? . Bought it used with 210 kms. 10 k later blown head gasket and minor electrical problems. other than that it's a great truck just get used to all your friends asking you to pick up or move stuff for them .I have the 5spd extended cab so it makes this truck alot more functional and makes you feel like your truck is for real .Don't get the auto if you can find a 5spd model IMO. Anything you can think of can fit into the long truck bed.This truck is very simple in design so repairs are simple .Don't go to the dealer if you don't have to GM has the parts prices very high for a 13 year old truck.
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner