Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
An example of failed marketing
I bought my truck at a used lot in Pittsburgh, TX. with 77k on the odometer. It needed a bit of work to address the previous owner's neglect, but has otherwise been a stellar performer. Most people whine incessantly about the "chintzy" interior. To them, I say go buy a car. I want my truck to hold up to getting dirty, and don't want crud to get embedded in soft squishy plastic. I seriously believe that these trucks never caught on as GM and Isuzu spent nothing to advertise them. How can people know that there is a good truck out there if they never heard of it? As it is a Colorado with a different grille, I just stop by my local Chevy dealership for service.
Truck Fever
I "had" to have a small truck (extra vehicle), but prices for used Rangers or S-10/Colorados were in the $12K to 14K range. Bought this beauty (it's actually a Colorado) for under $14,000 with a 7 year power train and 36 month/50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. Great deal for me!
so far, so good
I bought this truck on the 24th of February. On March 10th I loaded it with about 700-800 lbs. of laminate flooring and drove from Fla. to NY. I was very pleased with the handling and the 25+ M.P.G. Although I only have about 2000 miles on it, I am very happy with this truck.
Met Expectations
Same parts as Colorado or Canyon. I added wheel guards and running board to keep the sheet metal from vibrating. Replaced front tires due to wear, wheel were out or alignment. After 18k it is still going. Difficulty finding local service.
I-280 base model
4 cylinder has surprising power in 5th gear at 70+mph for passing. I think this is due to the fact that this engine gets to its torque maximum at 2800 RPM; other 4 cylinders don't reach peak torque until you wind up the engine to 4500 to 5000. I drove it up very steep gravel roads in ice and snow and even though it is 2WD it had good traction. Best truck for the price.
