Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series Consumer Reviews
An example of failed marketing
I bought my truck at a used lot in Pittsburgh, TX. with 77k on the odometer. It needed a bit of work to address the previous owner's neglect, but has otherwise been a stellar performer. Most people whine incessantly about the "chintzy" interior. To them, I say go buy a car. I want my truck to hold up to getting dirty, and don't want crud to get embedded in soft squishy plastic. I seriously believe that these trucks never caught on as GM and Isuzu spent nothing to advertise them. How can people know that there is a good truck out there if they never heard of it? As it is a Colorado with a different grille, I just stop by my local Chevy dealership for service.
Truck Fever
I "had" to have a small truck (extra vehicle), but prices for used Rangers or S-10/Colorados were in the $12K to 14K range. Bought this beauty (it's actually a Colorado) for under $14,000 with a 7 year power train and 36 month/50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. Great deal for me!
so far, so good
I bought this truck on the 24th of February. On March 10th I loaded it with about 700-800 lbs. of laminate flooring and drove from Fla. to NY. I was very pleased with the handling and the 25+ M.P.G. Although I only have about 2000 miles on it, I am very happy with this truck.
Met Expectations
Same parts as Colorado or Canyon. I added wheel guards and running board to keep the sheet metal from vibrating. Replaced front tires due to wear, wheel were out or alignment. After 18k it is still going. Difficulty finding local service.
Nice Try, Keep Working
At first it was awesome. but the seat belt receiver broke, the windows and power locks have been skitso recently. Looks awesome with LED tail lights. My friends really like it, but it's not my thing. I have grown up in Isuzus and this was disappointing. I have grown up in Troopers, Rodeos, VehiCross, Amigo, Hombre, Axiom, and various others. Those were good Isuzus. I'm sad for this... my grandpa has the 2x4 and his has no problems, dad said it was just mine. And the battery has died 3 days in a row now. Mine has almost 23,000 miles now
Sponsored cars related to the i-Series
Related Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons