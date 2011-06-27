  1. Home
Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 i-Series
4.5
13 reviews
An example of failed marketing

wolfman, 07/12/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my truck at a used lot in Pittsburgh, TX. with 77k on the odometer. It needed a bit of work to address the previous owner's neglect, but has otherwise been a stellar performer. Most people whine incessantly about the "chintzy" interior. To them, I say go buy a car. I want my truck to hold up to getting dirty, and don't want crud to get embedded in soft squishy plastic. I seriously believe that these trucks never caught on as GM and Isuzu spent nothing to advertise them. How can people know that there is a good truck out there if they never heard of it? As it is a Colorado with a different grille, I just stop by my local Chevy dealership for service.

Truck Fever

REA, 05/17/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I "had" to have a small truck (extra vehicle), but prices for used Rangers or S-10/Colorados were in the $12K to 14K range. Bought this beauty (it's actually a Colorado) for under $14,000 with a 7 year power train and 36 month/50,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. Great deal for me!

so far, so good

Frank, 03/22/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck on the 24th of February. On March 10th I loaded it with about 700-800 lbs. of laminate flooring and drove from Fla. to NY. I was very pleased with the handling and the 25+ M.P.G. Although I only have about 2000 miles on it, I am very happy with this truck.

Met Expectations

Cedar, 12/14/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Same parts as Colorado or Canyon. I added wheel guards and running board to keep the sheet metal from vibrating. Replaced front tires due to wear, wheel were out or alignment. After 18k it is still going. Difficulty finding local service.

Nice Try, Keep Working

OldsBoi, 12/19/2008
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

At first it was awesome. but the seat belt receiver broke, the windows and power locks have been skitso recently. Looks awesome with LED tail lights. My friends really like it, but it's not my thing. I have grown up in Isuzus and this was disappointing. I have grown up in Troopers, Rodeos, VehiCross, Amigo, Hombre, Axiom, and various others. Those were good Isuzus. I'm sad for this... my grandpa has the 2x4 and his has no problems, dad said it was just mine. And the battery has died 3 days in a row now. Mine has almost 23,000 miles now

