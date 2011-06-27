Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom SUV Consumer Reviews
As reliable as the sun
Have had this truck for nearly 10 years and put over 150k miles on it. Was great for helping move my friends drum kit, hauling a tent trailer up a mountain, and going off-road. The Axiom has great power and control. Was more fun to drive than a V6 Altima. Can't even imagine replacing this with anything else.
Great SUV/Rough on gas
This is a fun drive..Although look out for your gas. It can be rough!
Underwhelmed by internet reviewers
The big problem with this vehicle is some of the ridiculous reviewers comments throughtout the internet. Do yourself a favor checkout, Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Fourwheeler magazine, or their respective dotcom sites for a true review. Purchased this vehicle because I wanted a crossover, but I wanted a truck frame like my previous 2000 Grand Cherokee. Loved the styling, the interior, biggest complaint, driver's seat doesn't slide back enough, power seats should be six way not four way. Ride is no more rough in sport mode than my Grand Cherokee. Compared this to Durango, ugly front end, horrible gas mileage, 14 on the highway,and an Envoy,uninspired
"Just My Style"
With my just being retired from working and now having alot of time on my hand, I find myself on the go. I like to shop and my car just didn't have the room for storage. My new 2003 Axiom have enough room for all my hauling. And I decide to dress up and go out on the town, it fix that need as well. It' a well built vehicle that handle well and meets many needs.
My axiom
I purchased my axiom used a year ago and I am loving it. But, there is one problem, my radio does not work but I can still play cd's, not sure what that's all about. Overall I wouldn't trade it.
