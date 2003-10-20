  1. Home
Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom

2004 Isuzu Axiom
List Price Estimate
$2,047 - $3,667
Consumer Rating
(46)

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine, distinctive styling, slick four-wheel-drive system.
  • Old tech underpinnings, cumbersome control layout, slow steering, tight legroom in front seat.
Isuzu Axiom years
2004
2003
2002
Isuzu Axiom for Sale
2004
2003
2002

Edmunds' Expert Review

Isuzu's Rodeo-based Axiom is a compromise that will please few consumers. It looks like a car, but drives like a truck. Most people buying SUVs today prefer the opposite.

2004 Highlights

More power is the word for 2004. The Axiom's 3.5-liter V6 engine features new gasoline "direct injection" technology to improve both horsepower and torque. Of a less exciting nature, the audio system doesn't include a tape player anymore and the speaker count drops by two for a total of six. Outside, there's a new chrome finish for the front grille and for the XS model's optional alloy wheels.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Axiom.

5 star reviews: 74%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 46 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, As reliable as the sun
mike696,

Have had this truck for nearly 10 years and put over 150k miles on it. Was great for helping move my friends drum kit, hauling a tent trailer up a mountain, and going off-road. The Axiom has great power and control. Was more fun to drive than a V6 Altima. Can't even imagine replacing this with anything else.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great SUV/Rough on gas
mccabe1919,

This is a fun drive..Although look out for your gas. It can be rough!

4.875 out of 5 stars, Underwhelmed by internet reviewers
Jake4551,

The big problem with this vehicle is some of the ridiculous reviewers comments throughtout the internet. Do yourself a favor checkout, Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Fourwheeler magazine, or their respective dotcom sites for a true review. Purchased this vehicle because I wanted a crossover, but I wanted a truck frame like my previous 2000 Grand Cherokee. Loved the styling, the interior, biggest complaint, driver's seat doesn't slide back enough, power seats should be six way not four way. Ride is no more rough in sport mode than my Grand Cherokee. Compared this to Durango, ugly front end, horrible gas mileage, 14 on the highway,and an Envoy,uninspired

5 out of 5 stars, "Just My Style"
Omie Terrell,

With my just being retired from working and now having alot of time on my hand, I find myself on the go. I like to shop and my car just didn't have the room for storage. My new 2003 Axiom have enough room for all my hauling. And I decide to dress up and go out on the town, it fix that need as well. It' a well built vehicle that handle well and meets many needs.

Features & Specs

S Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
S 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
XS 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
XS 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
XS Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
XS Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

