Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom
- Strong V6 engine, distinctive styling, slick four-wheel-drive system.
- Old tech underpinnings, cumbersome control layout, slow steering, tight legroom in front seat.
Isuzu's Rodeo-based Axiom is a compromise that will please few consumers. It looks like a car, but drives like a truck. Most people buying SUVs today prefer the opposite.
Consumer reviews
Have had this truck for nearly 10 years and put over 150k miles on it. Was great for helping move my friends drum kit, hauling a tent trailer up a mountain, and going off-road. The Axiom has great power and control. Was more fun to drive than a V6 Altima. Can't even imagine replacing this with anything else.
This is a fun drive..Although look out for your gas. It can be rough!
The big problem with this vehicle is some of the ridiculous reviewers comments throughtout the internet. Do yourself a favor checkout, Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Fourwheeler magazine, or their respective dotcom sites for a true review. Purchased this vehicle because I wanted a crossover, but I wanted a truck frame like my previous 2000 Grand Cherokee. Loved the styling, the interior, biggest complaint, driver's seat doesn't slide back enough, power seats should be six way not four way. Ride is no more rough in sport mode than my Grand Cherokee. Compared this to Durango, ugly front end, horrible gas mileage, 14 on the highway,and an Envoy,uninspired
With my just being retired from working and now having alot of time on my hand, I find myself on the go. I like to shop and my car just didn't have the room for storage. My new 2003 Axiom have enough room for all my hauling. And I decide to dress up and go out on the town, it fix that need as well. It' a well built vehicle that handle well and meets many needs.
|S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|S 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|XS 4WD 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
|XS Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
How much should I pay for a 2004 Isuzu Axiom?
The least-expensive 2004 Isuzu Axiom is the 2004 Isuzu Axiom S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,849.
Other versions include:
- S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,849
- S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,499
- XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,499
- XS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,499
Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom Overview
The Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom is offered in the following submodels: Axiom SUV. Available styles include S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and XS Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Isuzu Axiom and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Axiom 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Axiom.
