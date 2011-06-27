  1. Home
2004 Isuzu Axiom Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine, distinctive styling, slick four-wheel-drive system.
  • Old tech underpinnings, cumbersome control layout, slow steering, tight legroom in front seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Isuzu's Rodeo-based Axiom is a compromise that will please few consumers. It looks like a car, but drives like a truck. Most people buying SUVs today prefer the opposite.

2004 Highlights

More power is the word for 2004. The Axiom's 3.5-liter V6 engine features new gasoline "direct injection" technology to improve both horsepower and torque. Of a less exciting nature, the audio system doesn't include a tape player anymore and the speaker count drops by two for a total of six. Outside, there's a new chrome finish for the front grille and for the XS model's optional alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Axiom.

Most helpful consumer reviews

As reliable as the sun
mike696,06/28/2012
Have had this truck for nearly 10 years and put over 150k miles on it. Was great for helping move my friends drum kit, hauling a tent trailer up a mountain, and going off-road. The Axiom has great power and control. Was more fun to drive than a V6 Altima. Can't even imagine replacing this with anything else.
Great SUV/Rough on gas
mccabe1919,10/20/2003
This is a fun drive..Although look out for your gas. It can be rough!
Underwhelmed by internet reviewers
Jake4551,08/24/2004
The big problem with this vehicle is some of the ridiculous reviewers comments throughtout the internet. Do yourself a favor checkout, Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Fourwheeler magazine, or their respective dotcom sites for a true review. Purchased this vehicle because I wanted a crossover, but I wanted a truck frame like my previous 2000 Grand Cherokee. Loved the styling, the interior, biggest complaint, driver's seat doesn't slide back enough, power seats should be six way not four way. Ride is no more rough in sport mode than my Grand Cherokee. Compared this to Durango, ugly front end, horrible gas mileage, 14 on the highway,and an Envoy,uninspired
"Just My Style"
Omie Terrell,11/18/2003
With my just being retired from working and now having alot of time on my hand, I find myself on the go. I like to shop and my car just didn't have the room for storage. My new 2003 Axiom have enough room for all my hauling. And I decide to dress up and go out on the town, it fix that need as well. It' a well built vehicle that handle well and meets many needs.
See all 46 reviews of the 2004 Isuzu Axiom
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
