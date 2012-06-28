Used 2004 Isuzu Axiom for Sale Near Me

As reliable as the sun
mike696,06/28/2012
Have had this truck for nearly 10 years and put over 150k miles on it. Was great for helping move my friends drum kit, hauling a tent trailer up a mountain, and going off-road. The Axiom has great power and control. Was more fun to drive than a V6 Altima. Can't even imagine replacing this with anything else.
