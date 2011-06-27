Estimated values
2009 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,560
|$7,974
|$8,825
|Clean
|$5,966
|$7,254
|$8,024
|Average
|$4,779
|$5,814
|$6,422
|Rough
|$3,591
|$4,374
|$4,821
Estimated values
2009 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,303
|$7,615
|$8,406
|Clean
|$5,733
|$6,927
|$7,643
|Average
|$4,591
|$5,552
|$6,118
|Rough
|$3,450
|$4,177
|$4,592