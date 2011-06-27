Estimated values
1990 BMW 7 Series 735iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,368
|$1,783
|Clean
|$536
|$1,221
|$1,593
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$272
|$636
|$830
Estimated values
1990 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$686
|$1,396
|$1,783
|Clean
|$611
|$1,246
|$1,593
|Average
|$460
|$948
|$1,211
|Rough
|$310
|$649
|$830
Estimated values
1990 BMW 7 Series 735i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,368
|$1,783
|Clean
|$536
|$1,221
|$1,593
|Average
|$404
|$929
|$1,211
|Rough
|$272
|$636
|$830