Estimated values
2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$81,294
|$82,747
|$84,763
|Clean
|$79,938
|$81,388
|$83,323
|Average
|$77,225
|$78,672
|$80,442
|Rough
|$74,512
|$75,955
|$77,561
Estimated values
2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$92,819
|$94,478
|$96,780
|Clean
|$91,270
|$92,927
|$95,135
|Average
|$88,173
|$89,825
|$91,846
|Rough
|$85,075
|$86,723
|$88,557