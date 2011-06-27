Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews
AMIGO muy despacio
I've had this car for about a year and a half... It has been very reliable but it it's very slow, only 96 hp.. and a very simple dash, no rpm meter, no drink holders.. etc..
Amigo
The Amigo has always performed well. Major problems experienced have been with the exhaust system and e-brake, however the car is 10yrs old. It still looks sweet after a wash and wax and the top comes off for the summer.
happy with the Amigo
This car has been very good to me for the short 3yrs. I've owned it. It has stayed true to always getting me from ptA to ptB - it can be counted on! Large tires definitely improve the overall appearance.
My One and Only Amigo
I LOVE my 1993 Amigo. Bought it new, was/is my first car. Still have it and love it. Only normal maintnance done on it. Replaced a few soft tops and batteries that the AZ heat damages quickly. Minimal leakage from top. Wish it had a bigger engine than the wimpy 4cyl, hills defintiely a struggle. There is a simple technique to get into the back seat, as long as you aren't an old stiff or have a wide bottom end - stand up in a bent over position and step up/jump out. :) Will be very sad to see it go whenever it does.
