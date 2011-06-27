Used 1993 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews

AMIGO muy despacio fez , 06/14/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car for about a year and a half... It has been very reliable but it it's very slow, only 96 hp.. and a very simple dash, no rpm meter, no drink holders.. etc.. Report Abuse

Amigo leak'n roof , 02/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Amigo has always performed well. Major problems experienced have been with the exhaust system and e-brake, however the car is 10yrs old. It still looks sweet after a wash and wax and the top comes off for the summer. Report Abuse

happy with the Amigo Rare bit , 02/21/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been very good to me for the short 3yrs. I've owned it. It has stayed true to always getting me from ptA to ptB - it can be counted on! Large tires definitely improve the overall appearance. Report Abuse