2021 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews
'21 Infiniti QX80 vs '21 Nissan Armada
I test drove both the 2021 QX80 Sensory AWD and the 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum AWD today. In my opinion, the QX80 outshined the new Armada hands down. I was in love with the Armada for years until the previous generation. Then I fell in love with the QX80. When Nissan refreshed the Armada, I liked it again and decided to go give it a look. I test drove it today and was impressed. I don't like the infotainment screen sticking up over the dashboard, but it is easy to see the navigation, climate controls and music functions while driving. The seats were comfortable and the interior was nice. Wasn't too impressed with the sound system. The drive was comfortable and the acceleration was very impressive. The steering was light. Up the street from the Nissan dealer was a Infiniti dealer. I decided to test drive the QX80. OMG!!! Nice all the way around. The drive to me was better than the Armada. The styling inside and out just outshined the Armada. The sound system was really nice. Big difference to me. I have to agree with the backup camera not being as good as it could be; but everything else was nice. I was in heaven. Definitely my next vehicle. Never thought I would pay $90k for a vehicle but it was between the Armada and the QX80. The QX80 spoke to my soul and it will be mine.
PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE BUYING ONE
Had this vehicle for about 11,000 miles, 5,200 of that was 1 road trip. Performance there is none other than a strong motor and smooth transmission. Handling it feels likes it is going to roll over just taking corners at recommended speeds because it is so top heavy (3-star rollover rating). The ride quality is very smooth until the road gets rough, and it is almost scary to drive. With hard bumps the wheels bounce so hard the wheel loses contact with the road. Makes for a very unpredictable ride especially when cornering. Interior is very nice and very comfortable, except for the HVAC control of the vehicle. You are never comfortable on auto because the fan is always blowing too hard. You are constantly messing with it to stay comfortable. The electronics is by far the worst I have ever encountered. The Apple Car Play can be hit or miss sometimes and the technology in the infotainment system is adequate at best. It is very slow on startup and sometime takes several seconds to start working. Then there are the sometimes-confusing double touch screens. Both sharing in the same control sometimes and very cumbersome to navigate thought the different options and controls. It's almost like there is too much to it. Storage is great as there is a lot, but the back of the vehicle is not flat, it is slopped towards the back of the vehicle, so on long road trips with lots of things stored everything falls back towards the hatch so evetime you stop to get something stuff falls out. Then there is the 3rd row seats. If you have a lot of extra time on your hands these seats are great. Very slow to open and close. Now there is the gas mileage. Now I know what you are saying you don't by this vehicle for the mileage but let's be somewhat realistic. Maybe 8 MPG in town and 14 on the highway. This is 2021 and there is no efficiency built into the motor. No cylinder deactivation no nothing. So, if you like a lot of power and torque and don't mind $100 every time you fill up this is a great vehicle for you. Last the 4-wheel drive. All I have to say is buy some good winter tires if you plan on driving in snowy conditions. With the factory all seasons on this vehicle it will scare you in the winter. Had a chance to drive this in several heavy snowstorms here in CO and it is not my choice for that at all. Needless today I traded this in, in less then 7 months. There is no possible way this vehicle warrants this price tag for 80 k you should be blown away, feel safe with your family in it and I was not at all with this vehicle.
Had this as a rental for a month
I have put over 4,000 miles on this car. Nice vehicle. What stands out is the comfort, except for the climate control. I can never seem to get a constant comfortable temperature. The handling I think is superb much better than I expected. I’ve had BMWs for 20 years and F250s 4x4s for almost the same time so I know both well. handles pretty good compared to a teal truck. The handling and breaking great. A big except which was mentioned in a prior review for some reason if you hit some bumps this car is out of control. It comes back under control but you find yourself thinking is it really going to happen. Now for mileage. My F250 four-wheel-drive diesel gets about the same mileage. But it’s not that bad of a car but not for this price. The CarPlay touch and go but it’s the same way on my BMWs. That comfort is better than a BMW. Strong brakes. Just don’t hit a bump. It’s been a great rental but I would never buy one.
