Used 2019 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars QX number 2 Murray , 02/04/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Its is my seconf QX since the updated body. I had a 2011 QX56 (Vin 1499). In case you didn't know, The first 1500 of these had bad timing chain tensioners and oiling issues. Mine started to rattle at about 83000 miles. Infiniti was VERY good to me and offered me a nice trade as well as a very nice price to move into my 2016 QX80. There isn't much difference over the years with these. Only the seat stitching was different. Both had the Technology and Theatre packages.Don't waste your money on the Theater package. Its difficult to use and I never used the one in my 2016. The headphones are still in the original plastic wrap! Other than the bad engine in the 56, both have been mechanically flawless. Tires every 36000 ,iles, Brakes (which are VERY good BTW) at about 60000 miles. They are huge, quiet and comfortable. Plenty of room for whatever you may need to put inside. They do drink lots of fuel. Mine averaged about 9 mpg in the city but I got as much as 23 mpg on long trips. These are no sports cars. The lean in turns, are heavy and 400hp is just enough. The only thing I didn't like about them is the transmission. The shift points are just all wrong. I assume its programmed to shift where it does to save fuel, But it just feels wrong.Down shifting itself on the highway with the cruise on is crazy! 7th to 3rd going up a hill is a bit much. For the price I'd like to see them do better with the leather coloring. Mine in sand or wheat or whatever they want to call it this year, wore off of the steering wheel fairly early in its life. The gold piping on the seats also comes off pretty quickly though I will say, its not noticeable unless you really look at it and know what you are looking for. While the paint seems to look pretty good, it is fairly soft. Not as soft as Audi, but its soft. Water spots are deep and take some serious detailing to remove on the black paint. I didn't notice it as much on the dark current QX56 though. Depreciation is pretty rough on these. $90k sticker and 3.5 years later its only worth about $32k. Not great in my book. It had been updated significantly since 2016 though. I personally don't like the look of the new ones. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 3 out of 5 stars Performance 3 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars My 5th INFINITI JTitan , 04/21/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my fifth INFINITI product, I had have many of their smaller cars and suvs in the past and was very happy. I decided to get something bigger for family use to travel comfortably. The ride quality and interior are excellent, safety systems work great! Reliability keeps me coming back to the brand as all of my INFINITI products have been flawless! This is a very comfortable long distance cruiser, the rear seat entertainment is easy to use and the heated/cooled seats work quick. Leather quality is good and is resistant to discoloring (I have the wheat colored quilted leather). Overall the only knock is the technology is badly outdated but still does the basics. Gas mileage is predictable for a large naturally aspirated V8, the sound it makes is great and has strong, smooth acceleration! Overall I would buy again as this is an excellent luxury family do everything proper (truck based) suv! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

1 out of 5 stars Inferior quality Normanclifton , 10/07/2019 LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 17 of 23 people found this review helpful When starts to pullout of garage in am motor revs up before pulling out !! ! dealer says that is standard for this car !!!!!!! When turning the steering wheel either way you feel it shudder when turning!!!! Dealer says the tire tread is causing that and they don’t warranty tires !!!!!!! Car has 2200miles on it !!!!! And last the rear axle Assy. Started to howl and they say they can’t tell where the noise is coming from and won’t repair any of these issues. No wonder their sales are down 50% Safety 2 out of 5 stars Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 2 out of 5 stars Interior 3 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 1 out of 5 stars Value 1 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

3 out of 5 stars Cruise Control anomalies zeph , 09/19/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful We have owned this vehicle for 5 months now due to Covid only driven about 5000 miles. We have noticed that issue with the cruise control as described by others here. You'll be cruising at -say- 70 mph and the engine is just purring along at under 2000RPM. Then there is a slight incline in the road, and the gearbox kicks down two gears, the engine revs up to over 5000RPM! Only when the incline has passed will it return to normal. This is very odd and disconcerting, and the mechanic at the dealer felt the same. However, they were issued a directive by Infiniti stating : "This is normal operating characteristic of the vehicle that has been reported in multiple cases. No further diagnosis should be performed." So that's that, I guess. Otherwise it is a fine truck, if you can live with the size and fuel economy. The only other niggle I have is that the fuel gauge will indicate empty and when you fill up it takes just 20 gallons. Spec sheet says the size of the fuel tank is 26, so it signals empty with 6 gallons left in the tank. Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse