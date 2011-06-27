  1. Home
Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 QX60
4.0
1 reviews
Great ride but poor economy, outdated technology

Michael, 10/02/2017
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT)
2016 QX60 HYBRID drives great, holds 7 people fairly comfortably, is a comfortable and safe vehicle BUT IT SHOULD ALSO HAVE THE STANDARD FEATURES OF A HYBRID. (I also own a Nissan Altima Hybrid.) Standard features should include: engine "off" in stopped conditions (even with AC on), ability to use "fan only" for fresh air without the AC activating, electronic driving in "non load" (flat, no hills, etc.) conditions. Additionally, a hybrid vehicle should get better mileage than it's all gas equivalent. This vehicle fails on all "hybrid" traits. The TECHNOLOGY is outdated. Blue tooth connects to your phone but to actually dial it is anywhere from 4-8 steps. (Infinity forgot the KISS principle...Keep It Simple Stupid.) Additionally, there is no way to connect to your Android phone to display maps, IM, email, calendar, etc. in a open communication method. Infinity does allow limited connectivity using "Infinity Connect" for a fee but it doesn't work well. Infinity is a car company, not a technology company...let Google do that by allowing Android Auto to connect to the vehicle technology infrastructure. Another "whoops" by Infinity is only offering 1 USB port in the vehicle. Say "What"? SUMMARY: If you're thinking of buying a 7-seat hybrid SUV, Infinity QX60 Hybrid is a great driving vehicle but doesn't perform like a hybrid, doesn't have current technology and doesn't offer an open interface to 3rd party applications.

