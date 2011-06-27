  1. Home
Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews

2 yrs later- we'd still buy again

keg97, 02/17/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

We cross shopped tons of large SUVs (MB GL450, Armada, Toyota Sequoia & Land Cruiser, GMC Denali, Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX570, ) and this was the obvious choice. The 08 interior upgrade is dramatic and makes this truly feel like a luxury SUV. Lots of technology/luxury (HID lights, keyless start, HDD Navi, Front/Rear Sonar, intelligent cruise control, rear Camera, heated steering wheel, power 3rd row seat etc.) that make this truck feel like a million bucks. The interior is very flexible. We have the bench seat and 2 car seats and can still get 2-3 adults in the 3rd row. We take several trips/year from VA to HH, SC and can get 16/17 MPG even w/Thule box on top. No issues with reliabilty

Best car I have ever owned. Still rolling 248K

Alaynna, 08/23/2018
4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

UPDATE: 268k miles and still going strong! Our trips from New Orleans to Nashville have been in total comfort. Thanks Ray Brandt Infiniti! I cannot stress enough that MAINTENANCE, MAINTENANCE, MAINTENANCE will keep your vehicle in top running condition. This includes cleaning the interior and exterior at regular intervals, because you know, your car drives and rides better when its clean :). Purchased used in 2010 with 28k miles from Atlanta. We have owned many Porsche's, BMW's, Ford Expedition, etc. This Infiniti ( 2008 QX56) is the best car we have ever owned. We purchased an extended warranty (100K additional miles) at 95k for $2400 from Carchex years ago in fear of a major catastrophe repair required before we were ready to replace " The Box" (one of many pet names). I'm pretty sure we didn't use the value of the warranty before it expired at 200k It slept in the garage all night but lived outside during the day. It rides and drives like a dream and we have taken it across the country. Minimal expected wear on the interior. Other than rock chips, no damage except for a small pea size dot on the back tailgate. My 2 girls grew up in this car. When we travel, we move into the car. Knock on wood, we have never been stranded in this vehicle. It has serious get up and go for a "bread truck" as we sometimes lovingly refer to it. Yes, at a gas expense. We do go through the effort of only having it serviced at the local Ray Brandt Infiniti dealership (40 miles away) where our service advisers have become like family. We have had no catastrophic failures with the engine, transmission, electrical or cooling/heating. Probably the most costly has been the struts. Then the brakes. Both I consider maintenance items. Oil changes are completed locally every 3-4K. Currently, I have 2 TPS sensors that are dead. Other than that everything on the car is operational. I just purchased a used Porsche Panamera and I refuse to get rid of my Infiniti. I LOVE THE BOX.

Very Nice

Family Man, 02/21/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have now been driving this Truck for a 2 weeks. I did a small road trip around 400 mile. This truck has a very smooth ride. I would compare to more of a sedan ride. The technology is very user friendly. The cabin is loaded with comfort. The 3rd row is great for little kids which I have. The Dvd is nice and the back cabin heater/ac. The captain chairs in the 2nd row are very nice along with the push button seats. The drivers control area is well thought out. The only real problem with the Truck is the fuel economy. I am getting 11 mpg in city and 16 mgp highway. One has to be able to afford the gas. If you are driving more than 1000 miles a month I would not buy this truck.

Great Chioce

CTJ, 04/18/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a great vehicle for the price. Even not factoring in the price, it is a great vehicle. I compared the QX to the Lexus LX 570. The LX has great bells and whistles, but the trade offs for going into the QX with the great price savings make the choice a no brainer.

The pinnacle

Gus, 03/28/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The QX-56 is the best SUV secret out there. Stunning fit and finish inside, and excellent engine -- torque and power (mileage is poor though). We get 13 mpg in city driving and 16 mpg highway. If you drive 55, you'd be able to coax 17.5 or 18 mpg highway. Beautiful leather and wood accents. Electronics are abundant and XM Radio is terrific. Not a "beautiful" car on the outside, but still the best I've owned.

