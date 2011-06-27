Used 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

Electrical systems fail Wayne Locke , 01/11/2019 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 137 of 139 people found this review helpful The controls on the central console have a tendency to fail. You will not be able to disconnect a phone call and all the controls freeze preventing adjustments to the navigation, climate control, radio and blue tooth phone. There have also been incidents of the entire screen going black. This happens while the vehicle is in operation and can cause a very dangerous situation. infiniti has acknowledged the situation. They were able to replicate the problem at the dealership and admitted to numerous other similar complaints. I first raised the issue in November of 2018. As of January 10, 2019, they do not have a solution and the problem is continuing to occur. This goes beyond inconvenience. Failure of these systems while the vehicle is in operation causes a dangerous situation. Report Abuse

Nightmare car BKH , 01/22/2019 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 122 of 130 people found this review helpful This car has been with us for 75 days, of which it's been in the shop for 70 of those days. Inifiniti has been terrible to deal with. They "know" it has a lot of problems, but refuse to buy it back. I would stay far away from this model. It's currently at dealer with "no fix" for fuel smell in the cabin, which they say is a known venting problem. Its with "engineering" awaiting a fix. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Disappointed!! CD , 01/29/2019 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 129 of 138 people found this review helpful Bought this car three weeks ago and it's already in the shop for gas smells filling up my garage. So strong in fact that I have to either park my brand new luxury SUV outside in the cold or leave my garage door open for hours while it "cools off". Dealer repair shop says they can't find anything wrong of course. This is a serious health hazard! The fact that it's a gas smell makes me nervous to drive it too as i have no idea if it'sa leak close to the hot engine. This new VC engine definitely has some issues. Also, no run flats available for it anywhere currently so I'm screwed if I have a flat...smh. Car looks cool and has some nice tech but it's not ready for prime time. With as much money as I spent on this "luxury crossover" I should not have to worry about smelling like gas when I get to work everyday! I seriously wish I had gone with a competitor. I was an Infiniti loyalist but I won't be buying another one after this. This car wasn't ready to be released and you're using us as beta testers. You've lost me as a customer.. Report Abuse

Unsafe at Any Speed Ray , 07/03/2019 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 54 of 57 people found this review helpful This car is trying to kill me. The driver "assist" controls are dialed back as far as they will go, and yet the car will still: - Slam on the brakes when a car up ahead slows down, even when it's still very far ahead; - Slam on the brakes when passing into an underground parking lot, going from light to dark; and - Steer straight on when I'm trying to make a turn at a junction where there are two or more turn lanes and I am not in the inside-most lane. I am in danger of getting rear-ended just driving in traffic, because the car doesn't just tap the brakes, it goes for a full-on, emergency, 30mph to zero stop on a dime. No one is expecting it, especially me, so I am just lucky that - so far - the driver behind has had their wits about them. What if it was an 18-wheeler? I'm toast! Once it stops, it pauses for a few seconds before it will let me go again; cue honking of horns. Same with the parking lot issue. The turn issue is very scary. Even though I will be making a legal and safe turn, but not in the inside-most lane, the car will override my steering input (it's fly-by-wire) and drive me straight on into the traffic waiting on the other side of the intersection. I have to come to a stop before the car will allow me to make my turn, meaning that I am having to stop in the middle of a large intersection just so the car will agree with me to turn the wheels. I have the same trouble as others have mentioned here with the screens crapping out and going black. I am a real estate agent, so I need navigation but, more than this, I drive with my clients in the car. I do not know for sure, but I suspect I have lost clients because they think I am a terrible/dangerous driver (even when it's not putting all aboard in danger, it's beeping and flashing warning signs because of things other road users are doing). The phone connection is random too - so I am constantly dropping client calls - and I have never been able to upload destinations to the navigation system from remote, which was a big selling feature for me. My Infinity dealer is overloaded with cars back for service; a situation that is exacerbated with a layer of incompetence. I have to have a car for work, so getting this in to be fixed (if they can even do that) is nigh-on impossible. They tell me they need it for a least a week, but don't have loaners available. I have shown up for scheduled appointments, only to be told that they have "run out" of loaners, so I leave without service and having wasted my time (which, to a real estate agent, is money). I have told them to shut down the driver assist features entirely, but they say it's hard-wired into the car and I have it as dialed back as far the system will allow. If I could hand back the keys and walk away, I'd do it. 1-star review, only because they don't allow zero. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse