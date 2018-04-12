  1. Home
2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with comfortable seating
  • Lots of cargo space
  • Easy to get in and out
  • Quiet at highway speeds
  • Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
  • Useful option packages only available on top trim level
  • Artificial steering feel
MSRP Starting at
$36,650
Save as much as $7,554
Which QX50 does Edmunds recommend?

The QX50 of choice is the top-level Essential trim. While the Luxe and even the Pure are reasonably well-equipped, the Essential, for better or for worse, is the only trim level that Infiniti offers any significant options on. Consider getting the ProAssist or ProActive package if having the latest advanced driver safety aids is important to you. The Bose sound system also looks like a worthwhile upgrade since the QX50 is stuck with a basic six-speaker system otherwise.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Infiniti's QX50 has long prioritized dynamic handling over outright functionality. But that changes with the fully redesigned 2019 Infiniti QX50. With softer on-road manners and a more luxurious interior, it's a more desirable and competitive choice for a luxury crossover SUV.

Certainly, Infiniti took its sweet time to bring out the new QX50. You could trace the previous-generation QX50's roots all the way back to 2008, when Infiniti debuted the model as the EX. But the wait may have been worth it. Other than the number of people it can seat, this new model is different in just about every way.

We'll start from the obvious: The 2019 iteration is a little shorter but considerably wider and taller than the previous QX50. Even the ground clearance is increased by about 2 inches, which gives the exterior a much squatter and aggressive stance.

These new dimensions also allow for a completely new interior. There's more rear legroom than before, and the rear seats can slide, recline and fold flat for increased cargo capacity. And speaking of cargo capacity, there's now a total of 31.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, nearly 13 more cubic feet than before.

Up front, there's an all-new cabin and Infiniti's latest infotainment system. It's a dual-screen setup, with the top screen handling navigation duties and the bottom screen tackling entertainment functions and climate control. Otherwise, the rest of the interior is similar to that of Infiniti's Q50 sedan, with its broad swoops and strokes and twin-screen infotainment system.

But there's even bigger news from the powertrain. While previous models featured a V6, the 2019 QX50 has a new turbocharged four-cylinder with a revolutionary new variable compression technology. Although this engine produces less maximum horsepower than the previous V6, it makes more torque and spreads it out more evenly across the engine's operating range. The result, Infiniti promises, is quicker acceleration around town and higher fuel economy.

After testing the QX50, it's this new powertrain, discouragingly, that disappoints the most. The continuously variable automatic transmission's inconsistent responses seem to sap whatever potential advantages the engine might have. And real-world fuel economy is only incrementally better for the QX50 than for other rival SUVs with four-cylinder engines.

Thankfully, the rest of Infiniti's new 2019 QX50 is quite good. If you're shopping for a small but roomy luxury crossover SUV, the QX50 is worth checking out.

What's it like to live with?

For a more complete take on the Infiniti QX50 of this generation, check out our experiences from a full year of living with a 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD. We cover everything from comfort to performance. Style and technology were some of its benefits, but we took issue with elements of its performance.

2019 INFINITI QX50 models

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 is available in three trims: Pure, Luxe and Essential. Each comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The Pure is a well-equipped base model, while Luxe models provide additional luxury and safety options. The Essential trim adds even more luxury and convenience options.

Pure models ride on 19-inch wheels with run-flat tires. LED headlights are standard, as are keyless ignition and entry and a hands-free liftgate. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split rear seats that also slide and recline. Standard tech includes a dual-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth, four USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking is also included.

Upgrade to the Luxe and get a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, LED foglights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a blind-spot monitoring system. Importantly, heated front seats are available as an option at this level.

The Essential trim adds leather seating, navigation, a surround-view camera system with object detection, front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, three-zone climate control, heated outside mirrors, and automatic wipers.

The Essential is the only trim on which Infiniti gives you significant choices for more optional features. A Premium Heat package for the Essential, for example, adds heated front seats, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, and driver-seat memory settings. A Sensory package bundles the above with 20-inch wheels, adaptive front headlights, an upgraded climate control system, premium leather upholstery, a simulated suede headliner, extended interior ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and rear window sunshades.

Additional safety packages for the Essential include the ProAssist package, with rear cross-traffic alert, distance control alert, traffic-adapting cruise control and backup collision mitigation, and the ProActive package, which brings ProAssist plus lane departure warning, automatic high beams, adaptive steering, upgraded adaptive cruise control, blind-spot intervention, lane departure intervention, a head-up display, and a parking system. You can also get a 16-speaker Bose audio system and a tow package that increases the QX50's tow rating to 3,000 pounds.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of an Infiniti QX50 Essential (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology7.5

Driving

6.5
Competent and innocuous. Its revolutionary engine is let down by an annoying transmission that's often a half-step behind. It's too bad since the engine is refined and powerful. While not a sporting SUV, its handling is predictable and cooperative. The steering, however, is a mixed bag.

Acceleration

7.5
There's a solid spread of torque that provides more than sufficient thrust around town. Power delivery is inconsistent, though — the accelerator is jumpy in creeping traffic, but then too slow at higher speeds. In our testing, the QX50 went from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are easy to modulate around town. The initial pedal effort is soft and not sporty-firm by any stretch. The QX50 stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, a result that's on par with the segment.

Steering

6.0
The steering has an artificial feel around the center and is maybe a little too quick and responsive for its own good. While there are various ways to customize the steering, an ideal combination remains elusive. It works best at parking-lot speeds.

Handling

7.5
It offers predictable, competent handling that won't inspire or let you down. The QX50 faithfully goes where you point it, but won't elicit the same driving enjoyment you'll find from similarly priced competitors.

Drivability

5.0
The awkward responsiveness of the continuously variable automatic transmission spoils the engine's power. It's alert sometimes but not always. The fixed-ratio gearing steps during maximum acceleration (to simulate the feel of a traditional automatic) make for lumpy progress, too.

Comfort

8.0
A consistently comfortable place in which to spend time. Its ride quality is biased toward softness, and it goes down the road quietly. Meanwhile, the cushy seats are just the ticket for long trips. The optional climate-controlled seats work very well, too.

Seat comfort

8.0
The very plush seats have soft padding and modest bolsters. These seats are comfortable even on long trips. The leather is perforated and soft. Backseat occupants are treated well with a bench that reclines and even slides fore and aft.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is plush and comfortable. It's not sporty and there's a bit of float on winding roads, so it's not as buttoned-down as some of its competitors. The upside is that there's very little impact harshness or general busy-ness.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The QX50 is a quiet SUV. There's very little vibration overall, and though the engine noise is uninspiring, it isn't off-putting or too prominent. There's good isolation from wind and road noise, too.

Climate control

8.0
Auto setting works well to maintain comfort. There's little noise and nice, broad coverage from vents. Interface could be better: It's all buttons that feel the same, plus more controls in the touchscreen. Heated and cooled seats work mightily. Climate control system for the back seat is optional.

Interior

8.5
The QX50 has a beautiful, roomy cabin that's easy to live with. Access is simple, and the controls are generally easily found and well-placed. If there's a downside, it's the subpar rearward visibility. But multiple cameras and a crisp display make this less of an issue.

Ease of use

8.0
Cabin controls are well within the driver's reach and are prominently placed and labeled. Only the odd columns of climate control buttons detract, though auto mode makes this largely moot. Some steering wheel buttons don't stand out enough to enable operation without looking. These are nitpicks.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Climbing in and out is as easy in the QX50 as in any vehicle in this class. The sills are not too bulky and the seat height doesn't complicate access. The roof is high enough to not get in the way.

Driving position

8.5
The commanding driving position is hard to fault. The steering wheel is tidy in diameter and has ideal thickness and grips, with a wide range of reach and tilt adjustment. Lots of seat-height adjustment range will suit many driver sizes as will the wide footwell.

Roominess

9.0
Lots of headroom for tall adults, even with the panoramic sunroof. The cabin feels spacious with a low console and door panels that don't crowd. Front seats have heaps of fore-aft travel. The back seat, too, has lots of head- and kneeroom but no toe room if the driver's seat is all the way down.

Visibility

7.5
While there are no complaints about the view forward or out the front side windows, the zigzag rear pillar is extremely wide and the rear window is small. These issues are mitigated by a backup camera that has guidelines and multiple view options, which works well in low light.

Quality

7.5
Overall the attractive materials look and feel appropriately high-end even upon close scrutiny. The leather in particular is surprisingly soft. We heard no rattles or squeaks, though the driver's seat in our test car rocked fore and aft.

Utility

8.5
The cargo area's ample size and helpful features really stand out. There's lots of space even before you fold the back seat, plus in-floor storage. The QX50's in-cabin storage isn't quite as impressive, but most people will find it adequate.

Small-item storage

7.5
You get a typical array of storage areas here. The glovebox, door pockets and concealable cupholders mostly meet size expectations for this vehicle class, save for a shallow console bin where you'd usually store your phone.

Cargo space

9.0
The power liftgate moves quickly to reveal a class-leading cargo area of 31.4 cubic feet. Access is aided by a low liftover height and a fairly wide opening. There's also in-floor storage, seat-folding levers and tie-down points. Our tester had the optional hands-free liftgate.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Two sets of LATCH anchors are included at the outboard seats, and they're tucked between the cushions rather than under hard plastic covers. They're not too hard to access.

Technology

7.5
Infiniti's two-screen interface is getting on in age, though the lower touchscreen has quick responses and a crisp display. A laundry list of driver-assistance features comes together in ProPilot Assist, which is dead-simple to use. It's limited in its ability, however.

Smartphone integration

5.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not supported. Our iPhone would not connect via Bluetooth despite multiple attempts, which is unusual among Infinitis. Normally this is not a problem. Setting a phone up as an audio source takes an extra step.

Driver aids

8.0
There's a long list of driver aids that work well overall. ProPilot Assist, an advanced lane keeping system, is not capable of dealing with anything but gentle curves, making it suitable only for freeway use. Adaptive cruise works well overall, though it slows you down in turns.

Voice control

7.5
Native voice controls work well within the fairly rigid framework with the usual assortment of commands. We had no issues with miscommunication, though Siri and Google aren't accessible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX50.

5 star reviews: 22%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 16%
1 star reviews: 32%
Average user rating: 2.8 stars based on 59 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • seats
  • road noise
  • warranty
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • technology
  • brakes
  • doors
  • transmission
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • towing
  • safety
  • lights

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Electrical systems fail
Wayne Locke,
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The controls on the central console have a tendency to fail. You will not be able to disconnect a phone call and all the controls freeze preventing adjustments to the navigation, climate control, radio and blue tooth phone. There have also been incidents of the entire screen going black. This happens while the vehicle is in operation and can cause a very dangerous situation. infiniti has acknowledged the situation. They were able to replicate the problem at the dealership and admitted to numerous other similar complaints. I first raised the issue in November of 2018. As of January 10, 2019, they do not have a solution and the problem is continuing to occur. This goes beyond inconvenience. Failure of these systems while the vehicle is in operation causes a dangerous situation.

1 out of 5 stars, Unsafe at Any Speed
Ray,
LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This car is trying to kill me. The driver "assist" controls are dialed back as far as they will go, and yet the car will still: - Slam on the brakes when a car up ahead slows down, even when it's still very far ahead; - Slam on the brakes when passing into an underground parking lot, going from light to dark; and - Steer straight on when I'm trying to make a turn at a junction where there are two or more turn lanes and I am not in the inside-most lane. I am in danger of getting rear-ended just driving in traffic, because the car doesn't just tap the brakes, it goes for a full-on, emergency, 30mph to zero stop on a dime. No one is expecting it, especially me, so I am just lucky that - so far - the driver behind has had their wits about them. What if it was an 18-wheeler? I'm toast! Once it stops, it pauses for a few seconds before it will let me go again; cue honking of horns. Same with the parking lot issue. The turn issue is very scary. Even though I will be making a legal and safe turn, but not in the inside-most lane, the car will override my steering input (it's fly-by-wire) and drive me straight on into the traffic waiting on the other side of the intersection. I have to come to a stop before the car will allow me to make my turn, meaning that I am having to stop in the middle of a large intersection just so the car will agree with me to turn the wheels. I have the same trouble as others have mentioned here with the screens crapping out and going black. I am a real estate agent, so I need navigation but, more than this, I drive with my clients in the car. I do not know for sure, but I suspect I have lost clients because they think I am a terrible/dangerous driver (even when it's not putting all aboard in danger, it's beeping and flashing warning signs because of things other road users are doing). The phone connection is random too - so I am constantly dropping client calls - and I have never been able to upload destinations to the navigation system from remote, which was a big selling feature for me. My Infinity dealer is overloaded with cars back for service; a situation that is exacerbated with a layer of incompetence. I have to have a car for work, so getting this in to be fixed (if they can even do that) is nigh-on impossible. They tell me they need it for a least a week, but don't have loaners available. I have shown up for scheduled appointments, only to be told that they have "run out" of loaners, so I leave without service and having wasted my time (which, to a real estate agent, is money). I have told them to shut down the driver assist features entirely, but they say it's hard-wired into the car and I have it as dialed back as far the system will allow. If I could hand back the keys and walk away, I'd do it. 1-star review, only because they don't allow zero.

1 out of 5 stars, Nightmare car
BKH,
LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This car has been with us for 75 days, of which it's been in the shop for 70 of those days. Inifiniti has been terrible to deal with. They "know" it has a lot of problems, but refuse to buy it back. I would stay far away from this model. It's currently at dealer with "no fix" for fuel smell in the cabin, which they say is a known venting problem. Its with "engineering" awaiting a fix.

1 out of 5 stars, Disappointed!!
CD,
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Bought this car three weeks ago and it's already in the shop for gas smells filling up my garage. So strong in fact that I have to either park my brand new luxury SUV outside in the cold or leave my garage door open for hours while it "cools off". Dealer repair shop says they can't find anything wrong of course. This is a serious health hazard! The fact that it's a gas smell makes me nervous to drive it too as i have no idea if it'sa leak close to the hot engine. This new VC engine definitely has some issues. Also, no run flats available for it anywhere currently so I'm screwed if I have a flat...smh. Car looks cool and has some nice tech but it's not ready for prime time. With as much money as I spent on this "luxury crossover" I should not have to worry about smelling like gas when I get to work everyday! I seriously wish I had gone with a competitor. I was an Infiniti loyalist but I won't be buying another one after this. This car wasn't ready to be released and you're using us as beta testers. You've lost me as a customer..

Write a review

See all 59 reviews

Features & Specs

ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$45,450
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$41,500
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$43,450
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
LUXE 4dr SUV features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$39,500
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite QX50 safety features:

ProPilot Assist
Assists drivers by maintaining a distance to the car in front and keeping the car in between the lane lines.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if a vehicle is approaching your blind spot as you reverse out of a parking spot.
Forward Emergency Braking
Alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning when a forward collision with a car or pedestrian is imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%

FAQ

More about the 2019 INFINITI QX50

As a pioneer in the field of compact luxury crossovers, the Infiniti QX50 brought a pleasing sense of style to go along with desirable SUV characteristics. That was in 2008, when the SUV was known as the EX35, and it led the way in a new segment. Other manufacturers followed with similar models, and the race for dominance in the field was on. While Infiniti made small adjustments to the QX, with the biggest update occurring in 2016 with an increase in wheelbase and length, the SUV has remained essentially the same. But all that has changed for this year with an all-new QX50.

Even with this complete overhaul, many aspects of the QX50 remain the same. Infiniti's five-seater stands a little taller than a car and has an available all-wheel-drive system. But unlike more typical truck-based SUVs, it is easier to maneuver in parking lots and handles more nimbly on the road. The cargo area won't overwhelm anyone with its vastness, but fold-down rear seats increase cargo capacity for those times of need.

On the upside, the QX50 now features a revolutionary variable compression turbocharged inline-four that pumps out 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. While it's less outright power than the V6 it replaces, it does feature more torque. And it's also far less thirsty. Estimated fuel economy for the new QX50 sits at 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, compared to the old QX50's 17 city/24 highway.

For some shoppers, the QX50's base Pure trim level will be all they need. The vehicle comes with a wide array of standard features, but no options are available. The Luxe trim will appeal to more buyers and includes nice-to-haves such as a panoramic moonroof and blind-spot warning. You'll need to get this trim if you want to add optional heated seats. The top-of-the-line Essential trim adds a host of luxury features, such as leather seating and navigation, amenities that luxury SUV buyers demand.

Overall, the new QX50 has increased luxury, technology and safety equipment that finally allows it to go toe to toe with the premium and near-premium midsize SUV segment. If you think the 2019 Infiniti QX50 is the compact luxury crossover for you, Edmunds can help you find the perfect one.

2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV Overview

The 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV is offered in the following styles: ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX50 SUV 2.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX50 SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX50 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including ESSENTIAL, LUXE, PURE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 INFINITI QX50 SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

