2019 INFINITI QX30 SUV Consumer Reviews
Poor choice
Who puts in a sun roof that doesnt open? A sharp looking car that doesn't hold up to it's looks. Built for average height and thin people. I wanted to love this car, but I cant. Shifting in every mode was felt. It tried.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Locked my newborn in the car running!!!
This has been one of the worst cars I have ever leased or owned. I leased this car after previously leasing the Q 50 and loved it. This car has been nothing but a nightmare from stalling and intersections because the car failed to turn back on to the 360 sensors not detecting my surroundings or being oversensitive and most recently the car has been having issues with the locks to where the car would not unlock when we are trying to get out and most recently locked my six week old Newborn in the vehicle!! Infiniti has yet to give me any solution and is basically forcing me to be in this car for the last month of my lease and has not given me any reassurance that my safety or my child safety is important to them. Do not waste your money or time on this vehicle
