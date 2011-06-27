  1. Home
2022 INFINITI Q60 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower300 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,193 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$310
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.9 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.9 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,889 lbs.
EPA interior volume94.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,082 lbs.
Height54.9 in.
Length184.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,193 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
