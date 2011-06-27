2020 INFINITI Q60 Consumer Reviews

Karen L , 08/30/2020 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

This car is a unique mix of sleek styling and muscularity. A wide stance, sporty wheels and the sleek design give way to an understated classy luxury when you open the door. You can drive it like a roadster or have it carry you with elegant grace. The best thing I can say about the Q60 is how it makes you feel. Satiated!