Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length183.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Venetian Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R W tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
