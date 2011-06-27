  1. Home
Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Consumer Reviews

On the road again

Bruce Lamond, 11/28/2015
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful car, but completely impractical for someone that requires a trunk (or boot). When the top is down - often in Arizona - there is zero trunk space. But that is alright. The back seat can accept luggage and is easy to get to, and with the top down this is just great fun to drive. The acceleration is smooth and the handling crisp and responsive. In short it is a joy to drive. The top comes up easily and quickly and I don't have to wrestle with a rag top. When the top is up the car is quiet and the stereo is fantastic. I am really enjoying this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

On the road again

Bruce Lamond, 11/28/2015
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a wonderful car, but completely impractical for someone that requires a trunk (or boot). When the top is down - often in Arizona - there is zero trunk space. But that is alright. The back seat can accept luggage and is easy to get to, and with the top down this is just great fun to drive. The acceleration is smooth and the handling crisp and responsive. In short it is a joy to drive. The top comes up easily and quickly and I don't have to wrestle with a rag top. When the top is up the car is quiet and the stereo is fantastic. I am really enjoying this car. After one more year and I still love the car. The hard top is good as I often have to drive through some "Questionable" areas. Love all about it Except the wheel wells that project out from the side for an inch or so. I have damaged those but will not fix them as Infiniti has mad body work so expensive. Still have it and love it. Great for the "Get out of the house" drives in Az.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

She Pretty

Former SL Driver, 10/15/2019
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

She is very pretty and very small, but that’s okay. She is fun. She is not nearly as refined as my SL 500, but the service bills are much lower.

Report Abuse

Eye catcher

Virgil R kimmerling, 01/28/2019
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Be prepared for any type of leaks by passenger or drivers side doors. After 4 yrs ..Warranty coverage..Bill 1100.00 .my mileage 14,000 miles. This is my 2nd convertible. My first was 2009 .lemon....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Retirement Gift

S M G, 04/12/2019
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Crammed rear leg room.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
