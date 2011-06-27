Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Rocket ship Bob D , 02/02/2017 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Recently turned in a 2014 Q50 AWD 3.7 v6 premium for a 2017 Q50 AWD premium 3.0 twin turbo. I was worried about the power of the 3.0 vs the 3.7. I loved the 3.7 v6 power and top end speed but this twin turbo 3.0 really surprised me. The power and smoothness is great. No turbo lag and the power is felt even at low rpm's. My 2014 had a very slow info system. It took for ever for the app's and radio to boot up. This 2017 must have a new and much faster processor in it because everything comes on in a couple of seconds. Although the two cars look the same, they drive differently. Smoother ride and power response from the 2017. Infiniti added two more speakers for a total of 16 but I don't notice any difference. The sound was great already in the 2014 model. Only disappointment is that the 2014 came standard with heated seats and steering and now you have to get the navigation package to get them. All in all I'm very happy with this 2017!! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Q50, Slicing Through the Wind Q50 live , 03/08/2017 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Super roomy Iotaphi885 , 06/26/2017 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I saw a review from a person that said if you're over 6'0 that this vehicle is not comfortable. I am 6'7 and almost 300lbs..I find it more spacious than most SUVs I have been in. Super comfortable in my opinion Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars awesome car Eddy Mori , 03/22/2020 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I’m the second owner and, and I have been very happy! It had 13000 when I bought, now 49000 and not a problem. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse