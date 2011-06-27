Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Rocket ship
Recently turned in a 2014 Q50 AWD 3.7 v6 premium for a 2017 Q50 AWD premium 3.0 twin turbo. I was worried about the power of the 3.0 vs the 3.7. I loved the 3.7 v6 power and top end speed but this twin turbo 3.0 really surprised me. The power and smoothness is great. No turbo lag and the power is felt even at low rpm's. My 2014 had a very slow info system. It took for ever for the app's and radio to boot up. This 2017 must have a new and much faster processor in it because everything comes on in a couple of seconds. Although the two cars look the same, they drive differently. Smoother ride and power response from the 2017. Infiniti added two more speakers for a total of 16 but I don't notice any difference. The sound was great already in the 2014 model. Only disappointment is that the 2014 came standard with heated seats and steering and now you have to get the navigation package to get them. All in all I'm very happy with this 2017!!
Q50, Slicing Through the Wind
This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car.
Super roomy
I saw a review from a person that said if you're over 6'0 that this vehicle is not comfortable. I am 6'7 and almost 300lbs..I find it more spacious than most SUVs I have been in. Super comfortable in my opinion
awesome car
I’m the second owner and, and I have been very happy! It had 13000 when I bought, now 49000 and not a problem.
Sporty Sport Sedan
Great car overall. Steering needs a little getting used to. As quoted by Infiniti "A World’s First Technology, INFINITI’s Direct Adaptive Steering® (DAS) removes the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and tires". Fun to drive and the 3.0t engine definitely provides more than enough power.
