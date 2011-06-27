Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews
Great car...understated and unappreciated
I have been in the market for a new car for a few months and kept coming back to the Q50S "RS400". This is the best bang for the buck in the industry. It is a rocket!! I was also looking and driving the Lexus GS350 F-Sport, BMW 535i M-sport, Audi A6, MB E400, and I kept coming back to the Infiniti. MSRP was $60,660 every option available and out the door for $52,675 so there is room to negotiate. Good luck finding another vehicle with this much tech and power for that price. Highly recommended!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car I've driven in this price range.
At first I was skeptical about Infiniti in general. I knew that they had the G-35 series which were popular in the 2 door version. I was not impressed by the 4 door models..too small for my taste. When the Q50 3.7 came out my wife leased one and I started driving it occasionally. She absolutely loves it and I fell in love with the Q50 series as well. When the Q50 turbo came out and I had an opportunity to road test one I actually got it that day! It's perfect 2017 Q50 RS 400 twin turbo all wheel drive! What an amazing car for the price. It's a rocket period! Put it in Sport + and you literally need to hold yourself together because by the time you realize what's going on mostly likely the speedometer is way past 100mph. I have no complaints about the car. It has power, looks sharp, comfortable seating, and it has so many option of driving that it's a ball to drive. Mine only has the navigation option and that's it. If you have 50k burning a hole in your pocket give this car a try, you will not regret it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Ultimate Sleeper Sedan
The Q50 Red Sport 400 needed to convince me to buy it...and it did. Coming off of a 2013 Infiniti M37xS lease (Q70 S AWD in modern nomenclature), I was looking to downsize. I leased the M37, a very large car, opportunistically because Infiniti had a great lease deal on the loaded models, but the truth is that I liked my G37s much better. The convincing came after driving some tough competition in the form of a BMW 340i and Audi S4, both of which I liked for various reasons. The first car I test drive was actually a Q60 Red Sport coupe loaded up with the DAS steering and all sorts of active safety tech. The interior was red with optic white trim. it was gorgeous. The car fast, composed, and a lot of fun. The steering was good, but still a bit video-gamey for my tastes. I had to deactivate much of the electronic safety wizardry because it drove me nuts. The next car was what I fell in love with; a Q50 Red Sport sedan, black on black, with only the Premium Plus package and a couple other select options added on to the standard Red Sport goodies. The black with the dark gray 19" rims is a badass look and the black interior with the textured shodo aluminum trim is much more sporty than the wood interior treatment. The best part - besides the bonkers engine - is that the standard steering with electric-assist is MUCH better than the DAS, but still offers a couple of different settings. What won me over was the the combination of how the car drives and that I liked the interior and in-car tech better in the Infiniti. The first impression that you get when driving a Red Sport is that the engine is an absolute monster. I've owned and driven some fast cars and I think 400hp is under-rating this engine. It could be that it feels even faster because the torque comes on so early (1500) with a broad peak (6200) and that the AWD variant I have delivers all of that power at any time, but wow...this thing HAULS! The drive modes (SNOW, ECO, Standard, Sport, Sport+, Personal) significantly alter the personality of the car. SNOW mode is for the deep stuff. It essentially locks the car into 50/50 split and softens torque application, ECO actively resists aggressive driving and is perfect when driving elderly relatives, Standard mode softens the suspension, steering, throttle, and shifts and is perfect for general cruising, Sport makes the suspension stiffer, steering quicker, and everything feel much more aggressive, Sport + mode is hooligan mode and dials back the traction control. Personal mode allows individual settings for Steering, Suspension, Shifts/Throttle (I like everything dialed up expect standard suspension for highway driving, for instance). In all modes not SNOW or ECO, the Red Sport wants to run. I've already logged 4.48s 0-60 run and 12.95 quarter at 109.1mph according to Vbox in my limited testing. The interior is technically impressive with it's 2 touch screens and 3rd color screen between the gauges. Some complain that the InTouch system is difficult to use, but after a short time it becomes second nature. The app connectivity is beyond pathetic (only Facebook Check-in and Events, and Google Online Search apps) and is waaaay behind the competition, and the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is shocking, the bluetooth and USB connectivity, the easy-to-use navigation system, and the solid design of the overall interface make it a positive experience. The Bose 14 speaker XM/HD Radio/FM/AM system is impressive and is superior to any of the other Bose systems I've experienced in other Infiniti vehicles. It was also the best audio system of the cars I test drove. Overall, the interior is very comfortable with soft leather and high quality switchgear everywhere you touch. This Q50 has the G37 character that I felt the 2014 model lacked. It's aggressive and always wants to attack the next straightaway, curve, or onramp. The engine sound is addictive and it'll pin you back in your seat. Check this one out if you want a true performance sleep that also happens to be a heck of a value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Q50 Red Sport Awd
i had fun with my 2015 q50 premium awd but am having a blast with my 2016 q50 red sport. i got mine with the premium plus package which includes remote start which is very useful for these cold NJ winters. handling and performance are wayyyyy better. i love the rims, tires couldve been slightly better tho. car takes off forreal, thing is a rocket. #TeamInfiniti
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Three weeks in......
I can't speak to reliability after just three weeks, but I can say this car is fast, fun and holds the road. I have black on black and it turns heads. The reviews are correct: there is no turbo lag. The steering is a little different feel, but I'm coming out of 15 yrs of SUV driving. My son is a catcher and that huge baseball bag fits easily in the trunk. The dealership has been great thus far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Related Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2008
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2009
- Used BMW Z4 2003 For Sale
- Used Mazda RX-8 2006
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Toyota Yaris 2014
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 1993 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2007 For Sale
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Toyota Avalon 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Audi RS 3
Other models to consider
- 2022 Buick Enclave
- 2021 Buick Enclave
- 2021 Buick Envision
- Buick Enclave 2020
- 2020 Encore
- Buick Envision 2022
- 2022 Encore GX
- 2021 Encore GX
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Highlander
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 Toyota C-HR
- 2021 4Runner
Recommended
- Chevrolet Camaro 2013 Coupe Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2001 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura ILX Hybrid 2014 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Jaguar Xe in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Acura Tsx-Sport-Wagon in Berkeley, CA
- Used Hyundai Venue in Santa Ana, CA
- Used Buick Century in Buena Park, CA
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf in Springfield, OR
- Used Hyundai Equus in San Clemente, CA
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Cicero, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Redwood City, CA
- Used Jaguar XF in Hammond, IN
- Used Volkswagen New-Beetle in Arlington Heights, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse in Shawnee, KS
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in San Leandro, CA
- Used Audi A5 in Palm Coast, FL
- Used Infiniti FX35 in Southfield, MI
- Used Subaru BRZ in Palm Coast, FL
- Used BMW 1-Series in Peoria, AZ