Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

At first I was skeptical about Infiniti in general. I knew that they had the G-35 series which were popular in the 2 door version. I was not impressed by the 4 door models..too small for my taste. When the Q50 3.7 came out my wife leased one and I started driving it occasionally. She absolutely loves it and I fell in love with the Q50 series as well. When the Q50 turbo came out and I had an opportunity to road test one I actually got it that day! It's perfect 2017 Q50 RS 400 twin turbo all wheel drive! What an amazing car for the price. It's a rocket period! Put it in Sport + and you literally need to hold yourself together because by the time you realize what's going on mostly likely the speedometer is way past 100mph. I have no complaints about the car. It has power, looks sharp, comfortable seating, and it has so many option of driving that it's a ball to drive. Mine only has the navigation option and that's it. If you have 50k burning a hole in your pocket give this car a try, you will not regret it!

Thomas Gaydos , 01/27/2017 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The Q50 Red Sport 400 needed to convince me to buy it...and it did. Coming off of a 2013 Infiniti M37xS lease (Q70 S AWD in modern nomenclature), I was looking to downsize. I leased the M37, a very large car, opportunistically because Infiniti had a great lease deal on the loaded models, but the truth is that I liked my G37s much better. The convincing came after driving some tough competition in the form of a BMW 340i and Audi S4, both of which I liked for various reasons. The first car I test drive was actually a Q60 Red Sport coupe loaded up with the DAS steering and all sorts of active safety tech. The interior was red with optic white trim. it was gorgeous. The car fast, composed, and a lot of fun. The steering was good, but still a bit video-gamey for my tastes. I had to deactivate much of the electronic safety wizardry because it drove me nuts. The next car was what I fell in love with; a Q50 Red Sport sedan, black on black, with only the Premium Plus package and a couple other select options added on to the standard Red Sport goodies. The black with the dark gray 19" rims is a badass look and the black interior with the textured shodo aluminum trim is much more sporty than the wood interior treatment. The best part - besides the bonkers engine - is that the standard steering with electric-assist is MUCH better than the DAS, but still offers a couple of different settings. What won me over was the the combination of how the car drives and that I liked the interior and in-car tech better in the Infiniti. The first impression that you get when driving a Red Sport is that the engine is an absolute monster. I've owned and driven some fast cars and I think 400hp is under-rating this engine. It could be that it feels even faster because the torque comes on so early (1500) with a broad peak (6200) and that the AWD variant I have delivers all of that power at any time, but wow...this thing HAULS! The drive modes (SNOW, ECO, Standard, Sport, Sport+, Personal) significantly alter the personality of the car. SNOW mode is for the deep stuff. It essentially locks the car into 50/50 split and softens torque application, ECO actively resists aggressive driving and is perfect when driving elderly relatives, Standard mode softens the suspension, steering, throttle, and shifts and is perfect for general cruising, Sport makes the suspension stiffer, steering quicker, and everything feel much more aggressive, Sport + mode is hooligan mode and dials back the traction control. Personal mode allows individual settings for Steering, Suspension, Shifts/Throttle (I like everything dialed up expect standard suspension for highway driving, for instance). In all modes not SNOW or ECO, the Red Sport wants to run. I've already logged 4.48s 0-60 run and 12.95 quarter at 109.1mph according to Vbox in my limited testing. The interior is technically impressive with it's 2 touch screens and 3rd color screen between the gauges. Some complain that the InTouch system is difficult to use, but after a short time it becomes second nature. The app connectivity is beyond pathetic (only Facebook Check-in and Events, and Google Online Search apps) and is waaaay behind the competition, and the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is shocking, the bluetooth and USB connectivity, the easy-to-use navigation system, and the solid design of the overall interface make it a positive experience. The Bose 14 speaker XM/HD Radio/FM/AM system is impressive and is superior to any of the other Bose systems I've experienced in other Infiniti vehicles. It was also the best audio system of the cars I test drove. Overall, the interior is very comfortable with soft leather and high quality switchgear everywhere you touch. This Q50 has the G37 character that I felt the 2014 model lacked. It's aggressive and always wants to attack the next straightaway, curve, or onramp. The engine sound is addictive and it'll pin you back in your seat. Check this one out if you want a true performance sleep that also happens to be a heck of a value.