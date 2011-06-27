Used 1993 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.13 out of 5 stars Cash cow riddled with defects Markus , 06/15/2002 A 4dr Sedan 0 of 0 people found this review helpful At 120,000 KM the transmission went. $4,600 repair job. At 130,000 KM the fuel pump went $950. At 140,000 KM all injectors, the fuel pump again, regulator, O2 sensors, electric antena, door sensors and a bunch of other compentent all failed within four weeks of each other. Cost. $5,000. For an Infiniti "flagship" car, this vehicle is riddled with major defects. Stay far away from any model under 1995. You will get get hit with major repair costs. Almost 100% of the Q45 owners I've corresponded with have had the same issues. The dealer service manager has also confirmed that they are in fact lemons. Isn't that nice. Report Abuse

4.75 out of 5 stars Not a bad car Giodoc , 07/08/2002 4dr Sedan This is a great luxury car with a lot of power(4.5 287HP V8 engine). My car has over 150k miles and I've never had a problem with it other than normal maintenance. Certainly not as smooth as a BMW, but what is. Overall I think its a fine automobile with some spunk to it.

4.88 out of 5 stars Sit back and enjoy the ride AntonioP , 07/18/2002 4dr Sedan Super car to own. Fast, comfortable, and reliable. This car is an absolute dream to drive, I mean you step on the gas and you actually move. I have nearly 160k miles and all I had to change so far was the water pump and the fan. As long as you keep up with your preventative maintenance (tune ups, oil changes and annual inspections) this car won't let you down.

5 out of 5 stars Best Car I've Owned Crookie , 01/21/2003 4dr Sedan This is, by far, the best car I've owned. A great engine, combined with a great interior are the best aspects of this car. Exterior styling may turn off some, but I love the old Q's. I now have 138,000 miles on it and still love cruising around in it. Only downfall is poor traction in the snow (even with traction control option)